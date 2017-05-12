Twins 1, Indians 0

|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Dozier 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Mauer 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.248
|Sano 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.305
|Kepler rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Vargas dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.279
|Rosario lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Polanco ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Castro c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.198
|Buxton cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.174
|Totals
|31
|1
|6
|1
|1
|9
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|C.Santana 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.226
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.279
|Brantley lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.294
|Encarnacion dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.220
|Kipnis 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.164
|Ramirez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Chisenhall cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Gomes c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Guyer rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|Totals
|29
|0
|3
|0
|5
|4
|Minnesota
|100
|000
|000—1
|6
|0
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|000—0
|3
|0
LOB_Minnesota 4, Cleveland 8. 2B_Polanco (8). HR_Sano (10), off Tomlin. RBIs_Sano (30). S_Guyer.
Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 2 (Rosario, Castro); Cleveland 5 (Brantley 2, Encarnacion 2, Chisenhall). RISP_Minnesota 0 for 2; Cleveland 0 for 5.
Runners moved up_Guyer, Lindor, Ramirez. GIDP_Mauer.
DP_Cleveland 1 (Tomlin, Lindor, C.Santana).
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|E.Santana, W, 6-1
|7
|2
|0
|0
|5
|4
|99
|1.50
|Rogers, H, 9
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|3.86
|Belisle, H, 8
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|8.36
|Kintzler, S, 9-10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|2.25
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Tomlin, L, 2-4
|8
|6
|1
|1
|1
|7
|105
|5.87
|Goody
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0.00
|Logan
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|2.57
Inherited runners-scored_Belisle 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Fieldin Culbreth.
T_2:30. A_24,452 (35,051).