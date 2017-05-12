Twins 1, Indians 0

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Dozier 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .230 Mauer 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .248 Sano 3b 3 1 1 1 1 1 .305 Kepler rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .235 Vargas dh 4 0 1 0 0 3 .279 Rosario lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .272 Polanco ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .255 Castro c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .198 Buxton cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .174 Totals 31 1 6 1 1 9

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. C.Santana 1b 2 0 0 0 2 0 .226 Lindor ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .279 Brantley lf 3 0 2 0 1 0 .294 Encarnacion dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .220 Kipnis 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .164 Ramirez 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .288 Chisenhall cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .262 Gomes c 3 0 1 0 1 0 .250 Guyer rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .182 Totals 29 0 3 0 5 4

Minnesota 100 000 000—1 6 0 Cleveland 000 000 000—0 3 0

LOB_Minnesota 4, Cleveland 8. 2B_Polanco (8). HR_Sano (10), off Tomlin. RBIs_Sano (30). S_Guyer.

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 2 (Rosario, Castro); Cleveland 5 (Brantley 2, Encarnacion 2, Chisenhall). RISP_Minnesota 0 for 2; Cleveland 0 for 5.

Runners moved up_Guyer, Lindor, Ramirez. GIDP_Mauer.

Advertisement

DP_Cleveland 1 (Tomlin, Lindor, C.Santana).

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA E.Santana, W, 6-1 7 2 0 0 5 4 99 1.50 Rogers, H, 9 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 8 3.86 Belisle, H, 8 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 7 8.36 Kintzler, S, 9-10 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 2.25 Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Tomlin, L, 2-4 8 6 1 1 1 7 105 5.87 Goody 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 0.00 Logan 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 9 2.57

Inherited runners-scored_Belisle 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Fieldin Culbreth.

T_2:30. A_24,452 (35,051).