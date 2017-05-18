Twins 2, Rockies 0

|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.315
|LeMahieu 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Arenado 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.299
|Gonzalez dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.210
|Desmond 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.299
|Parra rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Tapia lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|Valaika ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.234
|Hanigan c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|a-Wolters ph-c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.328
|Totals
|28
|0
|3
|0
|2
|11
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Dozier 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Grossman lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Rosario lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Sano dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.293
|Mauer 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.260
|Kepler rf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.252
|Escobar 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.229
|Castro c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.200
|Buxton cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.178
|Adrianza ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.300
|Totals
|31
|2
|8
|2
|6
|7
|Colorado
|000
|000
|000—0
|3
|0
|Minnesota
|100
|100
|00x—2
|8
|0
a-walked for Hanigan in the 8th.
LOB_Colorado 5, Minnesota 11. 2B_Mauer (6), Kepler (7), Adrianza (1). RBIs_Grossman (11), Kepler (14). SB_Grossman (1). CS_Parra (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 1 (Valaika); Minnesota 7 (Dozier 2, Grossman 2, Escobar, Buxton 2). RISP_Colorado 0 for 3; Minnesota 3 for 12.
GIDP_Desmond, Mauer.
Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
DP_Colorado 1 (LeMahieu, Valaika, Desmond); Minnesota 1 (Escobar, Mauer).
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Chatwood, L, 3-6
|5
|5
|2
|2
|5
|4
|105
|5.09
|Qualls
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|2.16
|Oberg
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|5.06
|Estevez
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|27
|7.30
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Berrios, W, 2-0
|7
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|11
|106
|0.59
|Rogers, H, 11
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3.65
|Kintzler, S, 11-12
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|2.00
Inherited runners-scored_Rogers 1-0. HBP_Berrios 2 (Arenado,Desmond). WP_Berrios, Chatwood.
Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Nic Lentz.
T_2:52. A_17,140 (39,021).