Twins 2, Rockies 0

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Blackmon cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .315 LeMahieu 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .280 Arenado 3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .299 Gonzalez dh 3 0 1 0 1 2 .210 Desmond 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .299 Parra rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .264 Tapia lf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .000 Valaika ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .234 Hanigan c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .280 a-Wolters ph-c 0 0 0 0 1 0 .328 Totals 28 0 3 0 2 11

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Dozier 2b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .231 Grossman lf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .250 Rosario lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .274 Sano dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .293 Mauer 1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .260 Kepler rf 3 0 2 1 1 0 .252 Escobar 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .229 Castro c 1 0 0 0 3 0 .200 Buxton cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .178 Adrianza ss 3 1 2 0 1 0 .300 Totals 31 2 8 2 6 7

Colorado 000 000 000—0 3 0 Minnesota 100 100 00x—2 8 0

a-walked for Hanigan in the 8th.

LOB_Colorado 5, Minnesota 11. 2B_Mauer (6), Kepler (7), Adrianza (1). RBIs_Grossman (11), Kepler (14). SB_Grossman (1). CS_Parra (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 1 (Valaika); Minnesota 7 (Dozier 2, Grossman 2, Escobar, Buxton 2). RISP_Colorado 0 for 3; Minnesota 3 for 12.

GIDP_Desmond, Mauer.

DP_Colorado 1 (LeMahieu, Valaika, Desmond); Minnesota 1 (Escobar, Mauer).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Chatwood, L, 3-6 5 5 2 2 5 4 105 5.09 Qualls 1 0 0 0 0 0 15 2.16 Oberg 1 1 0 0 0 0 9 5.06 Estevez 1 2 0 0 1 3 27 7.30 Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Berrios, W, 2-0 7 2-3 2 0 0 1 11 106 0.59 Rogers, H, 11 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 3.65 Kintzler, S, 11-12 1 1 0 0 1 0 15 2.00

Inherited runners-scored_Rogers 1-0. HBP_Berrios 2 (Arenado,Desmond). WP_Berrios, Chatwood.

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_2:52. A_17,140 (39,021).