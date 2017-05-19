Sports Listen

Trending:

Targeting federal pay & benefitsRealistic DoD budgetStamp prices going up this fall?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Twins 4, Royals 3

Twins 4, Royals 3

By The Associated Press May 19, 2017 11:44 pm < a min read
Share
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
A.Escobar ss 5 0 0 0 0 1 .178
Cain cf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .287
Hosmer 1b 5 1 3 0 0 0 .299
Perez c 5 0 2 0 0 1 .275
Bonifacio rf 4 1 2 2 1 1 .275
Soler dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .146
Merrifield 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .245
Gordon lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .170
Cuthbert 3b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .151
Totals 40 3 11 3 1 4
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Dozier 2b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .230
Grossman dh-rf 4 1 2 1 1 1 .261
Mauer 1b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .260
Sano 3b 4 0 2 0 0 2 .299
1-Adrianza pr-3b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .300
Kepler rf-cf 4 0 1 0 1 0 .252
Polanco ss 4 0 1 1 0 1 .248
Castro c 4 1 1 0 0 0 .202
Buxton cf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .174
b-Vargas ph 1 1 1 2 0 0 .233
Kintzler p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rosario lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .270
a-E.Escobar ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .222
Totals 36 4 10 4 5 6
Kansas City 012 000 000 0—3 11 0
Minnesota 000 100 002 1—4 10 1

One out when winning run scored.

a-flied out for Rosario in the 7th. b-homered for Buxton in the 9th.

1-ran for Sano in the 8th.

Advertisement

E_Sano (3). LOB_Kansas City 8, Minnesota 10. 2B_Kepler (8). HR_Bonifacio (3), off Santiago; Grossman (3), off Karns; Vargas (5), off Herrera. RBIs_Bonifacio 2 (8), Cuthbert (4), Grossman (12), Polanco (17), Vargas 2 (15). SB_Merrifield (3). SF_Polanco.

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 3 (A.Escobar 2, Soler); Minnesota 4 (Kepler 2, Castro 2). RISP_Kansas City 1 for 8; Minnesota 0 for 7.

LIDP_Bonifacio. GIDP_Merrifield.

DP_Minnesota 2 (Dozier, Polanco, Mauer), (Kintzler, Dozier).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Karns 5 5 1 1 0 3 72 4.17
Strahm, H, 3 1 0 0 0 1 1 22 6.08
Minor, H, 4 1 0 0 0 1 0 11 2.01
Soria, H, 5 1 2 0 0 0 0 20 1.93
Herrera, BS, 2-10 1 3 2 2 0 2 21 4.50
Alburquerque, L, 0-1 0 0 1 1 2 0 9 6.75
Wood 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 7 10.43
Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Santiago 5 8 3 3 1 1 94 3.96
Duffey 2 0 0 0 0 3 27 2.53
Belisle 1 1 0 0 0 0 8 7.80
Rogers 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 3.38
Kintzler, W, 2-0 1 2 0 0 0 0 18 1.89

Alburquerque pitched to 2 batters in the 10th.

Inherited runners-scored_Wood 2-1. WP_Strahm.

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Bill Miller; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Kerwin Danley.

Congress asks: Are federal employees overpaid?

T_3:20. A_23,553 (39,021).

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Twins 4, Royals 3
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Pennsylvania National Guard completes challenging obstacle course

Today in History

2009: CDC briefs public on H1N1 flu outbreak

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 19, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8743 0.0272 2.24%
L 2020 25.4849 0.0713 3.69%
L 2030 28.3983 0.1247 5.24%
L 2040 30.5784 0.1574 6.00%
L 2050 17.5334 0.1025 6.69%
G Fund 15.3241 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8378 -0.0067 1.75%
C Fund 33.1090 0.2235 7.16%
S Fund 42.7394 0.3045 5.78%
I Fund 27.9748 0.2088 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.