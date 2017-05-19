Twins 4, Royals 3

|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|A.Escobar ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.178
|Cain cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.287
|Hosmer 1b
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.299
|Perez c
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Bonifacio rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.275
|Soler dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.146
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Gordon lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.170
|Cuthbert 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.151
|Totals
|40
|3
|11
|3
|1
|4
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Dozier 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Grossman dh-rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.261
|Mauer 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.260
|Sano 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.299
|1-Adrianza pr-3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.300
|Kepler rf-cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.252
|Polanco ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.248
|Castro c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.202
|Buxton cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.174
|b-Vargas ph
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.233
|Kintzler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Rosario lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|a-E.Escobar ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Totals
|36
|4
|10
|4
|5
|6
|Kansas City
|012
|000
|000
|0—3
|11
|0
|Minnesota
|000
|100
|002
|1—4
|10
|1
One out when winning run scored.
a-flied out for Rosario in the 7th. b-homered for Buxton in the 9th.
1-ran for Sano in the 8th.
E_Sano (3). LOB_Kansas City 8, Minnesota 10. 2B_Kepler (8). HR_Bonifacio (3), off Santiago; Grossman (3), off Karns; Vargas (5), off Herrera. RBIs_Bonifacio 2 (8), Cuthbert (4), Grossman (12), Polanco (17), Vargas 2 (15). SB_Merrifield (3). SF_Polanco.
Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 3 (A.Escobar 2, Soler); Minnesota 4 (Kepler 2, Castro 2). RISP_Kansas City 1 for 8; Minnesota 0 for 7.
LIDP_Bonifacio. GIDP_Merrifield.
DP_Minnesota 2 (Dozier, Polanco, Mauer), (Kintzler, Dozier).
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Karns
|5
|5
|1
|1
|0
|3
|72
|4.17
|Strahm, H, 3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|6.08
|Minor, H, 4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|11
|2.01
|Soria, H, 5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|1.93
|Herrera, BS, 2-10
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|21
|4.50
|Alburquerque, L, 0-1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|9
|6.75
|Wood
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|7
|10.43
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Santiago
|5
|8
|3
|3
|1
|1
|94
|3.96
|Duffey
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|27
|2.53
|Belisle
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|7.80
|Rogers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|3.38
|Kintzler, W, 2-0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|1.89
Alburquerque pitched to 2 batters in the 10th.
Inherited runners-scored_Wood 2-1. WP_Strahm.
Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Bill Miller; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Kerwin Danley.
Congress asks: Are federal employees overpaid?
T_3:20. A_23,553 (39,021).