Union-United, Sums

By The Associated Press May 13, 2017 9:20 pm < a min read
Philadelphia 1 3—4
D.C. United 0 0—0

First half_1, Philadelphia, Medunjanin, 0 (Pontius), 39th minute.

Second half_2, Philadelphia, Onyewu, 0 (Medunjanin), 64th. 3, Philadelphia, Picault, 0 (Medunjanin), 78th. 4, Philadelphia, Herbers, 0 (Bedoya), 88th.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Andre Blake, John McCarthy; D.C. United, Bill Hamid, Travis Worra.

Yellow Cards_Fabinho, Philadelphia, 4th; Bedoya, Philadelphia, 9th; Neagle, D.C. United, 19th; Sarvas, D.C. United, 64th.

Red Cards_Acosta, D.C. United, 55th.

Referee_Chris Penso.

___

Lineups

Philadelphia_Andre Blake; Fabinho, Jack Elliott, Raymon Gaddis, Oguchi Onyewu; Ilsinho (Fabian Herbers, 63rd), Alejandro Bedoya, Haris Medunjanin, Fafa Picault (Jay Simpson, 80th), Chris Pontius (Warren Creavalle, 77th); C.J. Sapong.

D.C. United_Bill Hamid; Steve Birnbaum, Bobby Boswell, Taylor Kemp, Kofi Opare (Chris Korb, 53rd); Luciano Acosta, Ian Harkes, Jared Jeffrey (Marcelo Sarvas, 46th), Lamar Neagle, Lloyd Sam; Patrick Mullins (Sebastien Le Toux, 73rd).

