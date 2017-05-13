Union-United, Sums

|Philadelphia
|1
|3—4
|D.C. United
|0
|0—0
First half_1, Philadelphia, Medunjanin, 0 (Pontius), 39th minute.
Second half_2, Philadelphia, Onyewu, 0 (Medunjanin), 64th. 3, Philadelphia, Picault, 0 (Medunjanin), 78th. 4, Philadelphia, Herbers, 0 (Bedoya), 88th.
Goalies_Philadelphia, Andre Blake, John McCarthy; D.C. United, Bill Hamid, Travis Worra.
Yellow Cards_Fabinho, Philadelphia, 4th; Bedoya, Philadelphia, 9th; Neagle, D.C. United, 19th; Sarvas, D.C. United, 64th.
Red Cards_Acosta, D.C. United, 55th.
Referee_Chris Penso.
___
Philadelphia_Andre Blake; Fabinho, Jack Elliott, Raymon Gaddis, Oguchi Onyewu; Ilsinho (Fabian Herbers, 63rd), Alejandro Bedoya, Haris Medunjanin, Fafa Picault (Jay Simpson, 80th), Chris Pontius (Warren Creavalle, 77th); C.J. Sapong.
D.C. United_Bill Hamid; Steve Birnbaum, Bobby Boswell, Taylor Kemp, Kofi Opare (Chris Korb, 53rd); Luciano Acosta, Ian Harkes, Jared Jeffrey (Marcelo Sarvas, 46th), Lamar Neagle, Lloyd Sam; Patrick Mullins (Sebastien Le Toux, 73rd).
