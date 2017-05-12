Sports Listen

University of Dayton plans $172 million in arena renovations

By The Associated Press May 12, 2017 10:36 am < a min read
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — The University of Dayton is planning $172 million in updates to its arena, which is used for the pair of March Madness play-in games known as the First Four.

The Dayton Daily News (http://bit.ly/2qwJQ6Z ) reports the cost is being covered through private donations and the school.

In a statement, the president and the athletics director at the university say the money will go toward turning the arena into an “environmentally conscious, state-of-the-art facility.”

The renovations include new air conditioning, new broadcast technology and improved Wi-Fi.

Officials say while most of the seats will be unaffected, some season ticket holders will have to move.

University officials say the renovations will be done in time for the arena’s 50th anniversary in 2019.

___

Information from: Dayton Daily News, http://www.daytondailynews.com

