Sports Listen

Trending:

Which agency is hiring?Lawmaker pushes back on benefit cutsWhen will Navy get its bigger fleet?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Unseeded Zverev upsets Nishikori…

Unseeded Zverev upsets Nishikori in Geneva Open semifinals

By The Associated Press May 26, 2017 11:09 am < a min read
Share

GENEVA (AP) — Unseeded Mischa Zverev beat Kei Nishikori 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 to advance to the Geneva Open final on Friday.

The second-seeded Nishikori saved two match points trailing 5-2 on his own serve, but the 33rd-ranked German quickly won his next service game and clinched with a backhand volley winner.

Zverev seeks his first singles title at age 29. The final on Saturday will be only the second of his career. The Russian-born left-hander was runner-up at Metz, France, in September 2010.

Zverev came through qualifying last weekend, and awaits defending champion Stan Wawrinka or unseeded Russian Andrey Kuznetsov.

Download our online chat with Col. Brandon Pearce, chief information security officer for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.
Advertisement

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Unseeded Zverev upsets Nishikori…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors, Marines celebrate Fleet Week with 'Cake Boss' treat

Today in History

1830: Andrew Jackson signs Indian Removal Act

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 25, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9229 0.0152 2.24%
L 2020 25.6056 0.0378 3.69%
L 2030 28.6043 0.0643 5.24%
L 2040 30.8366 0.0801 6.00%
L 2050 17.7006 0.0514 6.69%
G Fund 15.3297 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.8413 0.0142 1.75%
C Fund 33.5795 0.1532 7.16%
S Fund 43.2685 0.0607 5.78%
I Fund 28.1386 0.0736 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.