Update on the latest business

FINANCIAL MARKETS

Stocks climb

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are broadly higher in afternoon trading on Wall Street, extending yesterday’s modest advances.

Industrial companies are leading the gains. Banks and materials stocks are also up sharply. Energy companies rose as the price of crude oil headed higher.

Traders are cheering solid earnings from several companies.

Deere & Co. jumped after delivering a strong earnings report. Foot Locker plunged after its profits fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

FORD INVESTMENT

Ford to invest $350 million in Michigan plant

LIVONIA, Mich. (AP) — Ford is pumping $350 million into a plant outside of Detroit where a new transmission for fuel-efficient vehicles will be built.

The Dearborn, Michigan, automaker said Friday that the investment in the Livonia Transmission Plant is expected to create or keep 800 jobs. Some jobs are expected to be added this year, but most will be filled over the next two years.

Upgrades to the Livonia facility are part of more than $2.25 billion in investments in the state announced this year by Ford Motor Co.

Ford says the advanced transmissions provide better fuel efficiency and performance.

OIL-PIPELINE-PROTESTS-LAWSUIT

Lawsuit dismissed against Dakota Access Pipeline protesters

(Information in the following story is from: Bismarck Tribune, http://www.bismarcktribune.com)

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit from the developer of the Dakota Access oil pipeline against Standing Rock Sioux Tribal Chairman David Archambault and four others.

Dakota Access LLC filed the complaint last year against Archambault and others, seeking restraining orders and monetary damages.

The Bismarck Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2q3y5jN ) that the company claimed they interfered with pipeline work, threatening the safety of workers and costing the company more than $75,000 a day.

U.S. District Judge Daniel Hovland ruled Thursday that the company failed to show that the alleged losses caused by each defendant exceeded $75,000, which is required for a lawsuit to be valid in federal court.

Hovland says the company can pursue damages in state court.

DRONES-REGISTRATION

Appeals court strikes down FAA drone registration rule

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal appeals court has struck down a federal regulation that required owners of recreational drones and other model aircraft to register the devices with the Federal Aviation Administration.

The FAA had announced the rule in 2015 in response to growing reports of drones flying near manned aircraft and airports. Drones have become increasingly popular with hobbyists and more than 550,000 unmanned aircraft were registered within the first year it was required.

But the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit ruled Friday that federal law prohibits the FAA from issuing any rules covering “model aircraft.”

The ruling is a win for model aircraft enthusiasts who complained that the registration requirement was too burdensome.

The FAA said the regulation was part of its mission to improve aviation safety.

WAYMO-UBER LAWSUIT

Uber threatens to fire key exec in self-driving car dispute

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Uber is threatening to fire a key executive accused of stealing self-driving car technology from a Google spin-off unless he waives his constitutional right against self-incrimination so the ride-hailing service can comply with a court order.

The development raises the possibility that Uber may end up dumping Anthony Levandowski, whose expertise in robot-controlled cars is the main reason that the company bought Levandowski’s startup for $680 million last year.

Waymo, a self-driving car company started by Google, alleges Levandowski downloaded 14,000 documents containing its trade secrets before he founded his startup.

Levandowski has asserted his rights under the Fifth Amendment since Waymo filed its lawsuit in February.

But Uber is warning Levandowski that he may lose his job unless he waives those rights and reveals whether he took any Waymo documents.

GLOBAL CYBERATTACK-FRANCE

Frenchman claims cure for WannaCry-infected computers

UNDATED (AP) — A French researcher has released a software tool that he claims can restore some of the computers infected by the WannaCry ransomware.

Adrien Guinet, who works for a Paris-based firm called Quarkslab, says however that the tool is not perfect and only works if the infected computers have not been rebooted after being hit by the program.

In his research summary, Guinet said the software has only been tested to work under Windows XP and “it might not work in every case.” He said the software helps recover the prime numbers of the RSA private key that are used by WannaCry. WannaCry encrypts victims’ computer files and displays a message demanding ransoms to be paid in the digital currency Bitcoin before people can get their files back.

NKOREA-WANNACRY CYBERATTACK

Experts question North Korea role in WannaCry cyberattack

TOKYO (AP) — Experts are questioning whether North Korea was behind the WannaCry cyberattack attack, saying it doesn’t fit the pattern of previous hacks blamed on Pyongyang.

Identifying hackers behind sophisticated attacks is a notoriously difficult task. Proving they are acting under the explicit orders of a nation state is even trickier. Some suspect a group known as Lazarus, believed to be a mixture of North Korean hackers operating in cahoots with Chinese “cyber-mercenaries.”

But some experts see the latest attack as an anomaly.

Michael Madden, a visiting scholar at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies and founder of North Korea Leadership Watch, says if North Korea were behind it, it would be an entirely new type of cyberattack by Pyongyang. Others say the evidence is circumstantial at best.

PRINCE-ESTATE

Judge declares Prince’s 6 siblings the heirs to his estate

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota judge has ruled that Prince’s six siblings are the heirs to his estate.

In a ruling made public Friday, Carver County District Judge Kevin Eide declared that Prince died without a will and that his sister, Tyka Nelson, and five half-siblings are his heirs.

There are people who filed appeals after their claims of heirship were rejected. Eide says that if the appellate courts send those cases back to him, he’ll still fully consider them.

Eide also says Prince’s assets won’t be distributed without a formal court order and that nothing will be distributed that might adversely affect the claims of those with pending appeals.

Prince died April 21, 2016, of an accidental drug overdose. His estate has been estimated at about $200 million.

MLB-UNIFORMS

Under Armour to make MLB uniforms in 2019, a year early

NEW YORK (AP) — Under Armour will take over from Majestic Athletic as the supplier of Major League Baseball uniforms in 2019, a year earlier than previously scheduled.

Fanatics Inc. and MLB announced an agreement in December that gave the company licensing rights to manufacture and distribute merchandise starting in 2020. Fanatics signed a deal last month to buy VF Corp.’s Licensed Sports Group and with it the 600-worker Majestic Athletic plant in Easton, Pennsylvania, where team jerseys and fan apparel are manufactured.

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said Thursday that fan merchandise from Under Armour will be available next year and that Under Armour will be used for dugout clothing during the 2018 postseason. The full switch to Under Armour for on-field apparel will take place for the 2019 season.

Majestic has manufactured MLB batting practice jerseys since 1982 and has been the exclusive supplier of game uniforms since 2005. Before that, uniforms were manufactured by both Majestic and Russell.