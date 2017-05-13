Update on the latest sports

NHL-STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

Conference finals open in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Eastern Conference finals start tonight in Pittsburgh with the Penguins taking on the Ottawa Senators.

The Penguins are trying to become the first team in nearly 20 years to repeat as Stanley Cup champions. The Senators are in the conference finals for the first time in a decade. A year ago they didn’t even make the playoffs.

Advertisement

The Senators won two of the three regular-season meetings between the teams.

NBA-CAVALIERS-TAVARES INJURED

Cavs center Tavares breaks his hand during practice

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (AP) — Cavaliers backup center Walter Tavares broke his right hand during practice this week.

While the injury isn’t expected to hurt Cleveland going forward, it reinforced coach Tyronn Lue’s plan not to scrimmage while the defending champions await an opponent in the Eastern Conference finals.

The 7-foot-3 Tavares, who was signed on the final day of the regular season, broke his hand during an informal scrimmage Thursday. An X-ray and bone scan confirmed the injury. The team said the rookie is out indefinitely.

Lue said the Cavaliers, who swept their first two series, won’t scrimmage before playing either Washington or Boston in the conference finals starting Wednesday. The Wizards and Celtics play Game 7 of their semifinal series Monday.

Cleveland has had a rash of injuries to centers, with Chris “Birdman” Andersen and Andrew Bogut suffering season-ending knee injuries.

MLB-SCHEDULE-RAYS-RED SOX

Sale strikes out 12, Red Sox beat Rays 6-3

BOSTON (AP) — Chris Sale struck out 12 while pitching seven solid innings and Mookie Betts hit a two-run homer, leading the Boston Red Sox to a 6-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday.

It was Sale’s seventh straight start with double-digit strikeouts. The 6-foot-6 left-hander allowed three runs and two hits, both homers.

Betts also doubled in a run in Boston’s four-run fifth inning. Jackie Bradley Jr. had two hits, including his first double of the season, and Deven Marrero drove in two runs, helping the Red Sox to their 14th win in their last 19 games against the Rays.

Kevin Kiermaier and Logan Morrison homered for Tampa Bay, which has dropped seven of 11.

Elsewhere in the majors:

— Jose Bautista hit a three-run homer, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Seattle Mariners 7-2 for their sixth win in seven games. Kendrys Morales also connected for Toronto, and Kevin Pillar had three hits, raising his AL-leading total to 47. Dominic Leone got one out for the win as Toronto improved to 8-4 in May. The Mariners have dropped three in a row

— Today’s game between the Astros and the Yankees was postponed because of inclement weather in New York. The teams will play a doubleheader on Sunday, when the Yankees will honor Derek Jeter before the second game.

— The Nationals hope to get back on the field tonight after being rained out two days in a row at home. The NL East leaders were postponed Thursday vs. Baltimore and again Friday in the series opener against Philadelphia.

— Oakland right-hander Sonny Gray makes his seventh career start tonight at Texas. He’s 6-0 with a 1.45 ERA so far. He has eight wins overall against the Rangers since the start of the 2014 season, the most by any pitcher in that span.

— Two teams with a history of bad blood, the Diamondbacks and Pirates, resume a tense series in Phoenix, a night after Arizona’s Chris Iannetta (eye-uh-NET’-uh) was hit in the face by a fastball from reliever Johnny Barbato. A couple of innings later, Arizona reliever Tom Wilhelmsen hit Pittsburgh’s Chris Stewart in the leg. Arizona won 11-4.

MLB-NEWS

Nationals agree to terms with Harper for 2018 season

UNDATED (AP) — The Washington Nationals have agreed to terms with four-time All-Star outfielder Bryce Harper on a contract for the 2018 season. General manager Mike Rizzo announced the deal Saturday but did not disclose terms. Harper would have been eligible for arbitration. Harper is making $13.63 million this year.

The 24-year-old was the unanimous National League MVP in 2015. He is hitting .372 with 10 home runs and 29 RBIs in 31 games this season. Harper can still be a free agent after the 2018 season.

In other MLB news:

— Right-hander Ryan Weber lasted less than four innings in his season debut with Seattle before becoming the latest Mariners’ pitcher to suffer an injury. Weber was selected from Triple-A Tacoma to start against the Blue Jays today. He left the game because of tightness in his shoulder after 3 2/3 innings. Earlier, the Mariners said right-hander Hisashi Iwakuma is expected of miss four to six weeks because of a sore shoulder. The other disabled pitchers are right-hander Felix Hernandez, left-hander James Paxton and left-hander Drew Smyly.

— Baltimore Orioles outfielder Adam Jones says the widely condemned racial insult hurled at him at Fenway Park illustrates the need for dialogue about race and for fans to police each other. He says he is trying to grapple with the reality that “people aren’t afraid to show ugliness and hate right now.” Jones spoke Saturday at the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City while his team plays a series with the Royals.

— Theo Epstein, president of baseball operations for the Chicago Cubs, will be Class Day speaker at Yale University on May 21, the day before commencement. Epstein is a Yale graduate and former sports editor at Yale Daily News. He helped lead the Boston Red Sox to their first World Series championship in 86 years as the team’s general manager in 2004.

NASCAR-KANSAS

Blaney has 1st career pole

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Ryan Blaney has the pole for tonight’s NASCAR Cup race at Kansas Speedway. Joey Logano starts second and Martin Truex Jr. third.

Blaney earned his first career NASCAR Cup pole Friday after traffic jams at inspection prevented 11 cars from getting on the track. Among the big names that failed to turn a lap were Jimmie Johnson, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Clint Bowyer and Kasey Kahne.

That left just 28 cars for Blaney to beat for the right to start up front.

NASCAR has been closely monitoring tech stations this season, resulting in several cases where numerous cars failed to take the track. But the 11 cars that sat parked in the garage at Kansas was the most this year, raising red flags at a time the sport is trying to keep and attract fans.

F1-SPANISH GP

Hamilton takes pole at Spanish GP ahead of Vettel

MONTMELO, Spain (AP) — Lewis Hamilton took pole position ahead of Sebastian Vettel at the Spanish Grand Prix, restoring Mercedes’ dominance in Formula One qualifying on Saturday.

Hamilton gave Mercedes its 19th pole in 20 races, two weeks after F1 leader Vettel had broken its run at the Russian GP in a one-two with Ferrari teammate Kimi Raikkonen.

Hamilton was fastest in 1 minute, 19.149 seconds, with Vettel only 0.051 behind.

It was Hamilton’s 64th career pole and his third in five races this year, putting the three-time world champion in position to challenge Vettel for the series lead on Sunday. With two wins in four races, Vettel has a 13-point advantage over Hamilton in the standings.

Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas, who won the race in Russia, was third, followed by Raikkonen, setting the stage for another duel between the front-running teams.

HOCKEY-WORLDS

Russia reclaims 2-point lead on US by beating Slovakia

COLOGNE, Germany (AP) — Russia has reclaimed the lead of Group A at the ice hockey world championship. The Russians routed Slovakia 6-0, putting them two points ahead of the United States.

The U.S. briefly took the top spot in the group earlier Saturday by beating Latvia 5-3. The Americans have won four games after a surprise loss to co-host Germany.