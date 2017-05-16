Sports Listen

Trending:

DATA Act: What agencies need to knowCivil service reformAir Force cutting IT costs
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Upstaged: Predators anthem singer…

Upstaged: Predators anthem singer replaced by A-list artists

By The Associated Press May 16, 2017 3:53 pm 2 min read
Share

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — He says he’s been done wrong and maybe there’s a country song lurking somewhere in this.

The longtime anthem singer at Nashville Predators hockey games has the blues. He’s been replaced in the Stanley Cup playoffs by superstar singers such as Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Lady Antebellum and Little Big Town.

Dennis K. Morgan, who has sung at about 185 Predator games over the past 17 years, told The Tennessean he has been hurt and disappointed by being upstaged by A-list country acts, including Underwood, who is married to team captain Mike Fisher.

“They came to me and said the captain’s wife asked to sing the anthem that night,” Morgan said. “It was presented to me as a one night only kind of thing and I agreed to it. Then they continued to bring in these other singers and touted them as ‘A-listers,’ which kind of hurt me.”

Free webinar: Register now to learn about data center optimization strategies at the Justice and State departments.
Advertisement

Morgan said he had planned to bring it up with the team after the playoffs, but he was getting a lot of questions from people who knew him.

“The most important part of a Stanley Cup run is not what happens in pregame ceremonies, but rather what happens on the ice,” he said. “I will address any disappointment I have with the Predators’ decision hopefully after a Stanley Cup parade.”

The team said in a statement that the arrangement with Morgan allowed for “nationally and internationally renowned musical artists to perform when available.”

“The reaction from our fans in Bridgestone Arena as well as from around the country to seeing and hearing world class performers such as Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Vince Gill and his daughters, Little Big Town and Lady Antebellum during the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs has been overwhelmingly positive, bringing national and international exposure to our community while continuing to set our game experience and atmosphere apart from others in professional sports,” the team statement said.

The Predators and the Anaheim Ducks are tied in the Western Conference finals 1-1 heading into Game 3 on Tuesday night in Nashville.

___

‘If you’re a really good federal worker, you should welcome’ the reorganization plan, OMB says

Information from: The Tennessean, http://www.tennessean.com

Related Topics
All News Entertainment News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Upstaged: Predators anthem singer…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1868: President Andrew Johnson narrowly escapes impeachment by Senate vote

Fed Photo of the Day

National Peace Officers' Memorial Service on May 15

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 15, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8819 0.0217 2.24%
L 2020 25.5183 0.0534 3.69%
L 2030 28.4667 0.0912 5.24%
L 2040 30.6687 0.1148 6.00%
L 2050 17.5953 0.0748 6.69%
G Fund 15.3203 0.0029 0.78%
F Fund 17.7544 0.0019 1.75%
C Fund 33.3771 0.1625 7.16%
S Fund 43.2694 0.3181 5.78%
I Fund 27.8087 0.1143 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.