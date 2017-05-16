Sports Listen

URI, basketball coach agree to contract extension

By The Associated Press May 16, 2017 8:13 pm < a min read
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (AP) — The University of Rhode Island and its men’s basketball coach have agreed to extend his contract.

The Kingston school said Tuesday that Dan Hurley will continue to lead the Rams through the 2023-24 season.

URI says Rhode Island beat Virginia Commonwealth in March in the Atlantic 10 championship in Pittsburgh, winning the conference crown for the second time in program history. The win caused URI to advance to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 18 years. Rhode Island beat Creighton University in the first round before losing to the University of Oregon in the second round.

The Rams finished the 2016-17 season with a 25-10 record.

Hurley says he looks forward to working with URI officials as they continue to increase the profile and growth of Rhode Island basketball.

