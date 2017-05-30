US defender Timmy Chandler out of with hamstring injury

DENVER (AP) — U.S. defender Timmy Chandler has withdrawn from the national team’s training camp for the next two World Cup qualifiers with a hamstring injury.

The absence of the Eintracht Frankfurt player and veteran of the American team reduces the roster to 26 players and 10 defenders. His withdrawal was announced Tuesday.

The Americans play a tuneup game Saturday against Venezuela in Sandy, Utah. Their next CONCACAF qualifying match is June 8 against Trinidad and Tobago in Commerce City, Colorado. Three days later, the U.S. team is at archrival Mexico.

Seeking to overcome a weak start to qualifying, the Americans are fourth out of six nations with six games remaining. The top three teams advance to the 2018 World Cup in Russia, and the fourth-place country will have a playoff against an Asian team.