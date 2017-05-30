Sports Listen

Trending:

What the FY18 budget means to youWhat's stopping cloud migration?Ripple effect to EPA cuts
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » US defender Timmy Chandler…

US defender Timmy Chandler out of with hamstring injury

By The Associated Press May 30, 2017 11:57 am < a min read
Share

DENVER (AP) — U.S. defender Timmy Chandler has withdrawn from the national team’s training camp for the next two World Cup qualifiers with a hamstring injury.

The absence of the Eintracht Frankfurt player and veteran of the American team reduces the roster to 26 players and 10 defenders. His withdrawal was announced Tuesday.

The Americans play a tuneup game Saturday against Venezuela in Sandy, Utah. Their next CONCACAF qualifying match is June 8 against Trinidad and Tobago in Commerce City, Colorado. Three days later, the U.S. team is at archrival Mexico.

Seeking to overcome a weak start to qualifying, the Americans are fourth out of six nations with six games remaining. The top three teams advance to the 2018 World Cup in Russia, and the fourth-place country will have a playoff against an Asian team.

Download our online chat with Col. Brandon Pearce, chief information security officer for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.
Advertisement

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » US defender Timmy Chandler…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior Secretary Zinke walks sled dog at Denali Nat'l Park

Today in History

1922: Taft dedicates Lincoln Memorial

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 26, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9205 -0.0024 2.24%
L 2020 25.5976 -0.0080 3.69%
L 2030 28.5891 -0.0152 5.24%
L 2040 30.8167 -0.0199 6.00%
L 2050 17.6873 -0.0133 6.69%
G Fund 15.3307 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8435 0.0022 1.75%
C Fund 33.5942 0.0147 7.16%
S Fund 43.2489 -0.0196 5.78%
I Fund 28.0385 -0.1001 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.