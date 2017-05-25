Sports Listen

Trending:

On hold with the IRS?What to know about taking a buyoutTrump budget targets federal LEOs
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » US immigration agents eat,…

US immigration agents eat, arrest 3 at Michigan restaurant

By The Associated Press May 25, 2017 3:42 pm < a min read
Share

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The owner of a Michigan restaurant says U.S. immigration agents who were conducting enforcement at the business ate breakfast before arresting three workers.

The Ann Arbor News and WJBK-TV report the men arrested Wednesday at Sava’s Restaurant remain in custody. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials say agents were doing “a targeted enforcement action” at the Ann Arbor restaurant.

ICE officials say two of the men entered the country illegally and another overstayed his visa. Authorities say the men tried to leave the restaurant before being arrested.

Restaurant owner Sava Lelcaj said several agents ate breakfast at the restaurant before entering the kitchen area. She says her company vets employees to determine their eligibility and that she had believed they were in the country legally.

Register now to learn how DHS and Commerce are implementing CDM strategies.
Advertisement

Related Topics
Sports News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » US immigration agents eat,…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

VA 'Brain Trust' summit explores innovations in brain health

Today in History

1861: Lincoln suspends writ of habeas corpus during Civil War

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9077 0.0060 2.24%
L 2020 25.5678 0.0131 3.69%
L 2030 28.5400 0.0210 5.24%
L 2040 30.7565 0.0260 6.00%
L 2050 17.6492 0.0165 6.69%
G Fund 15.3288 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.8271 0.0183 1.75%
C Fund 33.4263 0.0839 7.16%
S Fund 43.2078 0.1105 5.78%
I Fund 28.0650 -0.0678 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.