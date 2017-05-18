Sports Listen

US out of ice hockey worlds after 2-0 QF defeat to Finland

By The Associated Press May 18, 2017
COLOGNE, Germany (AP) — Finland defeated the United States 2-0 Thursday in the quarterfinals to knock Jeff Blashill’s young roster out of the ice hockey world championship.

Mikko Rantanen and Joonas Kemppainen scored for Finland to end the Americans’ six-game winning run as the Czechs advanced to Saturday’s semifinals.

Russia beat the Czech Republic 3-0 in Paris thanks to goals from Dmitri Orlov, Nikita Kucherov and Artemi Panarin.

