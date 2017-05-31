USGA-Men’s Amateur Amateur Four Ball Results

Wednesday At Pinehurst Resort and Country Club Village of Pinehurst, N.C. Course: 7,161 yards, par-70 Semifinals

Clark Collier, Dallas and Kyle Hudelson, Oklahoma City, def. Patrick Christovich, New Orleans, La. and Garrett Rank, Canada, 19 holes.

Frankie Capan, North Oaks, Minn. and Shuai Ming (Ben) Wong, Hong Kong def. Chip Brooke, Bartow, Fla. and Marc Dull, Winter Haven, Fla., 4 and 2.

Championghip

Frankie Capan, North Oaks, Minn. and Shuai Ming (Ben) Wong, Hong Kong, def. Clark Collier, Dallas and Kyle Hudelson, Oklahoma City, 2 and 1.