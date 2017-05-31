Sports Listen

USGA-Men’s Amateur Amateur Four Ball Results

By The Associated Press May 31, 2017 6:09 pm < a min read
Wednesday
At Pinehurst Resort and Country Club
Village of Pinehurst, N.C.
Course: 7,161 yards, par-70
Semifinals

Clark Collier, Dallas and Kyle Hudelson, Oklahoma City, def. Patrick Christovich, New Orleans, La. and Garrett Rank, Canada, 19 holes.

Frankie Capan, North Oaks, Minn. and Shuai Ming (Ben) Wong, Hong Kong def. Chip Brooke, Bartow, Fla. and Marc Dull, Winter Haven, Fla., 4 and 2.

Championghip

Frankie Capan, North Oaks, Minn. and Shuai Ming (Ben) Wong, Hong Kong, def. Clark Collier, Dallas and Kyle Hudelson, Oklahoma City, 2 and 1.

