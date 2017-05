USGA-Men’s Amateur Amateur Four Ball Results

By The Associated Press

Monday At Pinehurst Resort and Country Club Village of Pinehurst, N.C. Course: 7,161 yards, par-70 Round of 32 Upper Bracket

Brendan Borst, Philadelphia and Thomas McDonagh, Norwalk, Conn. def. Clark Engle, Springfield, Ohio and Will Grimmer, Cincinnati, 3 and 2.

Clark Collier, Dallas and Kyle Hudelson, Oklahoma City, def. Joshua Irving, Dallas and Will Osborne, Fort Worth, Texas, 2 and 1.

Patrick Flavin, Highwood, Ill. and Brian Ohr, Wheeling, Ill. def. Tyler Carson and Austin Hannah, Jenks, Okla., 5 and 3.

Nathan Smith, Pittsburgh and Todd White, Spartanburg, S.C. def. Andrew Medley, Scottsdale, Ariz. and Ken Tanigawa, Phoenix, 1 up.

Patrick Christovich, New Orleans and Garrett Rank, Canada def. Akshay Bhatia and Grayson Wotnosky, Wake Forest, N.C., 1 up.

Matt Naumec, Wilbraham, Mass. and Billy Walthouse, Longmeadow, Mass. def. Drew Mayhew and Peter Sauerbrei, Canada, 3 and 2.

Kenny Cook, Noblesville, Ind. and Sean Rowen, Greenwood, Ind. def Jordan Nasser, Irvine, Calif. and Taylor Wood, Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif., 4 and 3.

Scott Harvey, Greensboro, N.C. and Todd Mitchell, Bloomington, Ill. def. Daniel Wetterich and Matthew Wetterich, Cincinnati, 5 and 4.

Lower Bracket

Wilson Furr, Jackson, Miss. and Davis Shore, Knoxville, Tenn. def. Micah Dean and Alex Rodger, Cincinnati, 5 and 4.

David Kocher and William Rainey, Charlotte, N.C. def. Walker Lee and Andrew Minton, Houston, 4 and 3.

Frankie Capan, North Oaks, Minn. and Shuai Ming “Ben” Wong, Hong Kong def. Tyler Cooke, Warwick, R.I. and Bobby Leopold, Coventry, R.I., 4 and 3.

Jordan Andrus, Pinckney, Mich. and Chad Johnson, Monroe, Mich. def. Mario Carmona, Houston and Mitchell Meissner, San Antonio, Texas, 20 holes.

Chip Brooke, Bartow, Fla. and Marc Dull, Winter Haven, Fla. def. Sean Seese, Rydal, Pa. and Benjamin Smith, Philadelphia, 4 and 3.

Connor Campbell, Orange, Calif. and Blake Meek, Pasadena, Calif. def. Ben Corfee and Dan Corfee, El Macero, Calif., 3 and 2.

Justin Kaplan, Houston and Scott Loving, Conroe, Texas def. Derek Busby, Ruston, La. and Bryan Vahlberg, Norman, Okla., 19 holes.

Brandon Cigna, Arlington, Va. and Ben Warnquist, Olney, Md. def. Spencer Dunaway, Mililani, Hawaii and Peter Kuest, Fresno, Calif., 1 up.