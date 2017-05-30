Sports Listen

Trending:

What the FY18 budget means to youWhat's stopping cloud migration?Ripple effect to EPA cuts
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Vikings sign 5 picks,…

Vikings sign 5 picks, former Nebraska QB Armstrong as safety

By The Associated Press May 30, 2017 7:31 pm < a min read
Share

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have signed five more draft picks, leaving second-round running back Dalvin Cook as their lone rookie without a contract.

The Vikings also signed former Nebraska quarterback Tommy Armstrong, who will play safety after taking part in rookie minicamp on a tryout basis.

The draftees who signed Tuesday were wide receiver Stacy Coley (seventh round, Miami), center Pat Elflein (third round, Ohio State), tight end Bucky Hodges (sixth round, Virginia Tech), linebacker Elijah Lee (seventh round, Kansas State) and safety Jack Tocho (seventh round, North Carolina State).

Last week, the Vikings signed wide receiver Rodney Adams (fifth round, South Florida), defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo (seventh round, Northwestern), defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson (fourth round, Iowa), linebacker Ben Gedeon (fourth round, Michigan) and guard Danny Isidora (fifth round, Miami).

Download our online chat with Col. Brandon Pearce, chief information security officer for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.
Advertisement

___

For more AP NFL coverage: http://pro32.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Vikings sign 5 picks,…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy diver somersaults at NY Aquarium during Fleet Week

Today in History

1922: Taft dedicates Lincoln Memorial

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 30, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9201 -0.0004 2.24%
L 2020 25.5875 -0.0101 3.69%
L 2030 28.5646 -0.0245 5.24%
L 2040 30.7830 -0.0337 6.00%
L 2050 17.6634 -0.0239 6.69%
G Fund 15.3345 0.0038 0.78%
F Fund 17.8783 0.0348 1.75%
C Fund 33.5588 -0.0354 7.16%
S Fund 43.0009 -0.2480 5.78%
I Fund 28.0176 -0.0209 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.