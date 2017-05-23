Sports Listen

Trending:

Changes to your federal retirement? Trump releases FY 18 budget planNo polygraph for CBP hires?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Vikings tout rehabbing Bridgewater's…

Vikings tout rehabbing Bridgewater’s practice participation

By The Associated Press May 23, 2017 7:48 pm < a min read
Share

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have begun offseason practice, and Teddy Bridgewater has taken the field with them.

Bridgewater took part in the workout Tuesday with the team, less than nine months after suffering the devastating injury to his left knee that wiped out his third NFL season and jeopardized his career.

The practice, the first of 10 organized sessions leading up to the three-day minicamp, was closed to reporters.

The Vikings provided no information beyond confirmation that Bridgewater was continuing his rehabilitation on the field.

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
Advertisement

They posted to their website a 38-second, slow-motion video clip of Bridgewater in uniform wearing a brace, dropping back to pass during the same type of non-contact drill in which he dislocated the knee and tore the ACL.

___

More AP NFL coverage: http://pro32.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Vikings tout rehabbing Bridgewater's…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Marine watches herd of camels in Kuwait

Today in History

1865: Pennsylvania Ave. parade celebrates Civil War victory

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 23, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9017 0.0034 2.24%
L 2020 25.5547 0.0100 3.69%
L 2030 28.5190 0.0182 5.24%
L 2040 30.7305 0.0232 6.00%
L 2050 17.6327 0.0155 6.69%
G Fund 15.3279 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8088 -0.0282 1.75%
C Fund 33.3424 0.0620 7.16%
S Fund 43.0973 0.0693 5.78%
I Fund 28.1328 -0.0109 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.