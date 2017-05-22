Sports Listen

Trending:

Gov't unscathed by cyber attack How SBA scored on contractingTargeting federal pay & benefits
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Vikings' Zimmer to take…

Vikings’ Zimmer to take time off after latest eye surgery

By The Associated Press May 22, 2017 10:34 am < a min read
Share

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer will be taking some time away from the team to recover from multiple eye surgeries.

The Vikings say Zimmer is expected to return “in a few weeks.”

Zimmer has undergone eight surgeries on his right eye, where he suffered a detached retina, since Nov. 1. He reported the latest surgery last week, and said he wasn’t sure if he would need more.

The Vikings are about to start offseason workouts.

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
Advertisement

___

More AP NFL: http://pro32.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Vikings' Zimmer to take…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

National Nuclear Security Agency employees participate in Bike to Work Day

Today in History

1856: Southern lawmaker beats Northern senator with cane

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 19, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8743 0.0272 2.24%
L 2020 25.4849 0.0713 3.69%
L 2030 28.3983 0.1247 5.24%
L 2040 30.5784 0.1574 6.00%
L 2050 17.5334 0.1025 6.69%
G Fund 15.3241 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8378 -0.0067 1.75%
C Fund 33.1090 0.2235 7.16%
S Fund 42.7394 0.3045 5.78%
I Fund 27.9748 0.2088 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.