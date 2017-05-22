Vikings’ Zimmer to take time off after latest eye surgery

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer will be taking some time away from the team to recover from multiple eye surgeries.

The Vikings say Zimmer is expected to return “in a few weeks.”

Zimmer has undergone eight surgeries on his right eye, where he suffered a detached retina, since Nov. 1. He reported the latest surgery last week, and said he wasn’t sure if he would need more.

The Vikings are about to start offseason workouts.

Advertisement

___

More AP NFL: http://pro32.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL