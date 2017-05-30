Vincenzo Montella extends his contract as AC Milan coach

MILAN (AP) — Vincenzo Montella has extended his contract as AC Milan coach by one year through the 2018-19 season.

The announcement was made live on Facebook with Montella, Milan CEO Marco Fassone and sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli.

The move comes two days after Montella guided Milan to a sixth-place finish in Serie A and a spot in the Europa League playoffs in his first season in charge.

The Rossoneri have not played in Europe in three years.

Advertisement

Montella also led Milan to a penalty shootout win over Juventus in the Italian Super Cup in December.

Montella says Milan can now “aim for more glorious objectives that are more in line with the history of this club.”