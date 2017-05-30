Sports Listen

Trending:

What the FY18 budget means to youWhat's stopping cloud migration?Ripple effect to EPA cuts
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Vincenzo Montella extends his…

Vincenzo Montella extends his contract as AC Milan coach

By The Associated Press May 30, 2017 9:43 am < a min read
Share

MILAN (AP) — Vincenzo Montella has extended his contract as AC Milan coach by one year through the 2018-19 season.

The announcement was made live on Facebook with Montella, Milan CEO Marco Fassone and sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli.

The move comes two days after Montella guided Milan to a sixth-place finish in Serie A and a spot in the Europa League playoffs in his first season in charge.

The Rossoneri have not played in Europe in three years.

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
Advertisement

Montella also led Milan to a penalty shootout win over Juventus in the Italian Super Cup in December.

Montella says Milan can now “aim for more glorious objectives that are more in line with the history of this club.”

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Vincenzo Montella extends his…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior Secretary Zinke walks sled dog at Denali Nat'l Park

Today in History

1922: Taft dedicates Lincoln Memorial

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 26, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9205 -0.0024 2.24%
L 2020 25.5976 -0.0080 3.69%
L 2030 28.5891 -0.0152 5.24%
L 2040 30.8167 -0.0199 6.00%
L 2050 17.6873 -0.0133 6.69%
G Fund 15.3307 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8435 0.0022 1.75%
C Fund 33.5942 0.0147 7.16%
S Fund 43.2489 -0.0196 5.78%
I Fund 28.0385 -0.1001 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.