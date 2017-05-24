Sports Listen

Trending:

Changes to your federal retirement? Trump releases FY 18 budget planNo polygraph for CBP hires?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Florida beats Stanford 4-1…

Florida beats Stanford 4-1 for women’s NCAA tennis title

By The Associated Press May 24, 2017 12:04 am < a min read
Share

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Florida captured its first NCAA women’s tennis title since 2012, beating defending national champion Stanford 4-1 Tuesday night.

In a final forced indoors because of stormy weather, the top-seeded Gators captured the opening point by cruising to a pair of doubles victories before taking three of four completed singles matches to seal the victory. Ingrid Neel provided the deciding point at No. 3 singles, rallying for a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 win over Taylor Davidson. Belinda Woolcock and Kourtney Keegan also captured singles victories for Florida, while Melissa Lord gave Stanford its only point at No. 2 singles.

Florida captured the seventh national title in school history, while the sixth-seeded Cardinal was denied its 19th championship.

Earlier Tuesday, Virginia won its third straight women’s crown with a 4-2 victory over Atlantic Coast Conference rival North Carolina.

Republicans gearing up for major changes to federal pay and benefits
Advertisement

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Florida beats Stanford 4-1…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Marine watches herd of camels in Kuwait

Today in History

1865: Pennsylvania Ave. parade celebrates Civil War victory

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 23, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9017 0.0034 2.24%
L 2020 25.5547 0.0100 3.69%
L 2030 28.5190 0.0182 5.24%
L 2040 30.7305 0.0232 6.00%
L 2050 17.6327 0.0155 6.69%
G Fund 15.3279 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8088 -0.0282 1.75%
C Fund 33.3424 0.0620 7.16%
S Fund 43.0973 0.0693 5.78%
I Fund 28.1328 -0.0109 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.