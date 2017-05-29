Volquez earns 1st win as Marlins beat Phillies 4-1

MIAMI (AP) — Edinson Volquez pitched six innings to earn his first win of the year after seven losses, and the Miami Marlins forged their first two-game winning streak since April 23 by beating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 on Monday night.

Volquez (1-7), who leads the majors in defeats, allowed one run and three hits to earn his first victory since Aug. 25 with the Royals — when he beat the Marlins. The former All-Star went 0-8 in his next 16 starts before his breakthrough.

Marlins nemesis Jeremy Hellickson (5-3) allowed four runs in six innings. The Phillies (17-32), who have the worst record in the majors, lost for the 23rd time in the past 29 games, and fell to 7-19 on the road.

A.J. Ramos completed a four-hitter, striking out the side after a leadoff walk in the ninth for his sixth save.