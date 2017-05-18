Volvo Ocean Race to add foiling catamarans for in-port races

SAN DIEGO (AP) — It’s going to take three hulls to win the Volvo Ocean race in the future.
No, it’s not going to be sailed in trimarans.
In a move to update the classic blue water race with space-age technology currently being used in the America’s Cup and other races, the Volvo Ocean Race on Thursday announced it will use 60-foot, foil-assisted monohulls for the ocean legs and foiling catamarans for in-port races starting in 2019.
The 2017-18 edition of the race, which starts in October in Alicante, Spain, will use 65-foot monohulls for the ocean legs and in-port races.
Free webinar: Register now to learn about data center optimization strategies at the Justice and State departments.
Organizers also are considering tweaking the route, which traditionally has started and ended in Europe. Future routes could include a non-stop lap around Antarctica and even a non-stop trip around the world.