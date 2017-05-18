Sports Listen

Volvo Ocean Race to add foiling catamarans for in-port races

By BERNIE WILSON May 18, 2017 12:56 pm < a min read
SAN DIEGO (AP) — It’s going to take three hulls to win the Volvo Ocean race in the future.

No, it’s not going to be sailed in trimarans.

In a move to update the classic blue water race with space-age technology currently being used in the America’s Cup and other races, the Volvo Ocean Race on Thursday announced it will use 60-foot, foil-assisted monohulls for the ocean legs and foiling catamarans for in-port races starting in 2019.

The 2017-18 edition of the race, which starts in October in Alicante, Spain, will use 65-foot monohulls for the ocean legs and in-port races.

Organizers also are considering tweaking the route, which traditionally has started and ended in Europe. Future routes could include a non-stop lap around Antarctica and even a non-stop trip around the world.

