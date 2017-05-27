Sports Listen

Trending:

Which agency is hiring?Lawmaker pushes back on benefit cutsWhen will Navy get its bigger fleet?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Warner, Johnson-Thompson lead Hypo…

Warner, Johnson-Thompson lead Hypo Meeting after 1st day

By The Associated Press May 27, 2017 2:22 pm < a min read
Share

GOETZIS, Austria (AP) — Canadian decathlete Damian Warner led the Hypo Meeting after the first five events on Saturday, while Britain’s Katarina Johnson-Thompson built a slim lead in the women’s heptathlon.

Eyeing his third win after 2013 and last year, Olympic bronze medalist Warner gathered 4,532 points and was 153 ahead of Pierce LePage for a Canadian 1-2 lead. Oleksiy Kasyanov of Ukraine trailed by 180 points in third.

The meet will be Warner’s only international decathlon before the world championships in London in August.

In her first heptathlon since the Rio de Janeiro Olympics, Johnson-Thompson ran her second fastest 200 meters ever in 22.81 second and finished on 4,059 to take a three-point lead over Olympic champion Nafissatou Thiam of Belgium. Carolina Schaefer of Germany was just three points further back in third.

Register now to learn how DHS and Commerce are implementing CDM strategies.
Advertisement

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Warner, Johnson-Thompson lead Hypo…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors, Marines celebrate Fleet Week with 'Cake Boss' treat

Today in History

1830: Andrew Jackson signs Indian Removal Act

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 26, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9205 -0.0024 2.24%
L 2020 25.5976 -0.0080 3.69%
L 2030 28.5891 -0.0152 5.24%
L 2040 30.8167 -0.0199 6.00%
L 2050 17.6873 -0.0133 6.69%
G Fund 15.3307 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8435 0.0022 1.75%
C Fund 33.5942 0.0147 7.16%
S Fund 43.2489 -0.0196 5.78%
I Fund 28.0385 -0.1001 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.