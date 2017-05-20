Warriors-Spurs, Box

Durant 11-19 8-10 33, Dr.Green 4-6 2-3 10, McGee 6-9 4-6 16, Curry 8-15 2-2 21, Thompson 7-15 0-0 17, Barnes 0-1 0-0 0, West 2-3 1-1 6, McAdoo 0-0 0-0 0, Livingston 1-2 0-0 2, McCaw 3-5 0-0 6, Iguodala 1-4 0-0 2, Clark 3-5 0-0 7. Totals 46-84 17-22 120.
Anderson 3-3 0-0 6, Aldridge 7-17 3-4 18, Mills 2-10 2-2 7, Da.Green 3-11 0-0 7, Simmons 7-17 0-0 14, Bertans 1-3 0-0 2, Lee 2-3 0-0 4, Gasol 6-11 0-0 12, Anthony 0-0 0-1 0, Dedmon 2-3 3-6 7, Murray 4-6 2-4 10, Forbes 0-0 0-0 0, Ginobili 7-9 5-8 21. Totals 44-93 15-25 108.
|Golden State
|29
|35
|36
|20—120
|San Antonio
|33
|22
|33
|20—108
3-Point Goals_Golden State 11-27 (Durant 3-5, Thompson 3-6, Curry 3-7, West 1-1, Clark 1-3, McCaw 0-1, Barnes 0-1, Iguodala 0-3), San Antonio 5-21 (Ginobili 2-3, Aldridge 1-2, Mills 1-4, Da.Green 1-5, Gasol 0-1, Bertans 0-2, Simmons 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Golden State 42 (Durant 10), San Antonio 46 (Gasol 10). Assists_Golden State 23 (Dr.Green 7), San Antonio 22 (Mills 6). Total Fouls_Golden State 23, San Antonio 21. A_18,792 (18,418).
Free webinar: Register now to learn about Closing the Gap between Government and IT with Army and Military Health System.