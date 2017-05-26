Sports Listen

WBA suspends 2 judges over Murata, N’Dam decision

By The Associated Press May 26, 2017 3:37 am < a min read
TOKYO (AP) — The World Boxing Association has suspended two judges after their scoring of the Hassan N’Dam and Ryota Murata WBA middleweight title fight last Saturday in Japan.

Gustavo Padilla from Panama and Hubert Earle from Canada were suspended for six months, the WBA announced on its website Friday.

The two judges saw N’Dam win Saturday’s bout 116-112 and 115-113. The third had Murata up 117-110.

After the bout, WBA President Gilberto Mendoza, who also said he scored it 117-110 in favor of Murata, called for a rematch.

Murata, a 2012 London Olympic gold medalist who was bidding to become the second middleweight champion from Japan and the first in 22 years, sent N’Dam to the canvas several times.

After the suspension, the WBA said Padilla and Earle will have to pass tests before being allowed to judge WBA-sanctioned fights.

