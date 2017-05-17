Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHP Stefan Crichton from Norfolk (IL). Designated C Francisco Pena for assignment. Recalled RHP Miguel Castro from Bowie (EL). Optioned LHP Donnie Hart to Norfolk.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Designated RHP Carlos Frias for assignment.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled OF Boog Powell from Tacoma (PCL).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed 3B Adonis Garcia on the 10-day DL. Recalled INF Johan Camargo from Gwinnett (IL).

CINCINNATI REDS — Claimed 1B/OF Peter O’Brien off waivers from Kansas City at optioned him to Louisville (IL). Transferred LHP Brandon Finnegan to the 60-day DL.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Optioned LHP Grant Dayton to Oklahoma City (PCL). Reinstated LHP Rich Hill from the 10-day DL. Sent 1B Adrian Gonzalez to Rancho Cucamonga (Cal) for a rehab assignment.

MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned RHP Tom Koehler to New Orleans (PCL). Placed RHP Junichi Tazawa on the 10-day DL, retroactive to May 16. Designated SS Mike Aviles for assignment. Recalled RHPs Odrisamer Despaigne and Brian Ellington from New Orleans.

NEW YORK METS — Optioned OF Brandon Nimmo to Las Vegas (PCL).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed OF Gregory Polanco on the 10-day DL, retroactive to May 15. Recalled OF Danny Ortiz from Indianapolis (IL).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned RHP John Gant to Memphis (PCL). Sent OF Stephen Piscotty to Springfield (TL) for a rehab assignment.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Placed RHP Trevor Cahill on the 10-day DL, retroactive to May 14. Recalled RHP Kevin Quackenbush from El Paso (PCL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned INF Kelby Tomlinson to Sacramento (PCL). Reinstated RHP Mark Melancon from the 10-day DL. Sent OF Aaron Hill to San Jose (Cal) for a rehab assignment.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled LHP Matt Grace from Syracuse (IL). Placed RHP Joe Blanton on the 10-day DL.

American Association

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Released OF Donald Lutz.

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Released INF Kyle Roller.

TEXAS AIRHOGS — Signed RHP Carlos Contreras, RHP Luis De La Cruz, INF Alvaro Rondon and OF Denis Phipps. Released RHP Toby Eigner, LHP Martire Garcia, RHP Devin Malone, and RHP Joe Robinson.

Can-Am League

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Released RHP Josh Hodges.

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Released RHP Ryan Pope and OF Roel Santos.

ROCKLAND BOULDERS — Released RHP Michael Adams, LHP Liarvis Breto, RHP Richard Cruz-Sanchez, OF David Popkins, LHP Mike Sullivan, C Tyler Tewell and RHP Jordan Wellander. Signed LHP CJ Riefenhauser, RHP Tommy Lawrence and INF-OF Cody Regis.

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Released C Brendan Slattery.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed INF Taylor Hillson. Released INF Kevin Carr.

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Sold the contract of RHP Kaleb Ort to the New York Yankees. Signed C Steven Pollakov and RHP Jordan Wellander.

NORMAL CORNBELTERS — Released OF Mitch Elliott.

RIVER CITY RASCALS — Traded RHP Skylar Hunter to Salina (AA). Signed RHP Zeb Sneed.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Released OF Adam Urbania.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Signed INF Ryan Lashley. Released LHP Andrew Ferguson.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed LB Mikey Bart. Waived DT Collin Bevins.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed C-G Cornelius Edison. Waived WR Reginald Davis III.

BUFFALO BILLS — Named Malik Boyd pro personnel director.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived DB Donte Carey. Signed PK Zane Gonzalez and DB Jason McCourty.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed G Dan Skipper.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed RB Marlon Mack.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed RB Leonard Fournette to a four-year contract.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived DT Toby Johnson, Signed DT Will Sutton.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released TE Rob Housler.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Agreed to terms with RB LeGarrette Blount on a one-year contract.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed WR Juju Smith-Schuster to a four-year contract and QB Bart Houston and WR Canaan Severin. Released QB Nick Schuessler and LB Akil Blount.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Announced the retirement of WR Andrew Johnson. Signed DL Ike Igbinosun.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released DBs Brendan Morgan and Terrance Parks.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed D Andrew O’Brien to a one-year, two-way contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MLS — Fined New York M Sacha Kljestan an undisclosed amount regarding hands to the face, head or neck of an opponent duting a May 14 match against the LA Galaxy.

COLLEGE

ARIZONA STATE — Named Natesh Rao senior associate athletics director.

BYU — Announced F Eric Mika will remain in the NBA draft and hire an agent.

CENTENARY — Announced the resignation of men’s basketball coach Adam Walsh.

FLAGLER — Named Cullen Fridley director of sports medicine.

NOTRE DAME — Fired men’s golf coach Jim Kubinski.

PURDUE — Senior men’s basketball C Isaac Haas has withdrawn from the NBA draft.

SAINT LEO — Announced the resignation of women’s lacrosse coach Lesley Graham.

SHENANDOAH — Named Adam Walsh men’s basketball coach.

SIU EDWARDSVILLE — Named Todd Schultze associate head women’s basketball coach.

TENNESSEE — Announced the resignation of baseball coach Dave Serrano, effective at the end of the season.