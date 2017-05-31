Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball

OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER OF BASEBALL — Announced Washington OF Bryce Harper agreed to drop his appeal of a four-game suspension and will served a three-game suspension immediately. Suspended Baltimore minor league INF Robert Andino (Norfolk-IL) 50 games after testing positive for Amphetamine, a stimulant in violation of the program. Suspended Baltimore minor league OF Johnny Dixon (DSL Orioles) and Arizona minor league LHP Bryan Valdez (DSL Diamondbacks) 72 games each after testing positive for metabolites of Stanozolol, a performance-enhancing substance in violation of the program.

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHP Mike Wright from Norfolk (IL). Optioned RHP Logan Verrett to Norfolk. Selected the contract of C Francisco Pena from Norfolk. Placed C Welington Castillo on the 10-day DL.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned RHP Ryan Pressly to Rochester (IL). Designated LHP Jason Wheeler for assignment.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned RHP Parker Bridwell to Salt Lake (PCL). Selected the contract of OF Shane Robinson from Salt Lake. Designated RHP Daniel Wright for assignment.

Advertisement

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Bryan Mitchell to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Recalled RHP Giovanny Gallegos from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Activated LHP James Paxton from the 10-day DL. Optioned RHP Ryne Harper to Tacoma (PCL).

National League

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled RHP Ricardo Pinto from Lehigh Valley (IL). Placed of RHP Vince Velasquez on the 10-day DL.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Recalled RHP John Gant from Memphis (PCL). Released RHP Jonathan Broxton.

American Association

FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Released INF Tyler Urps.

SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS — Signed RHP Reed Pfannenstein.

SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Released INF Jake Taylor.

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Signed RHP Maxx Garrett.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Placed RHP David Aardsma on the DL. Placed RHP Matt Larkins on the inactive list.

Can-Am League

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Released INF Charlie Calamia.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Released RHP Eric Peterson.

Frontier League

FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed LHP Matt Terrones and INF Connor Teykl. Released LHP Ryan Calby and INF Jonathan Reyes.

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed LHP Gibson Russ.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Named Chris Makris general manager and Glynn Cyprien coach of Memphis’ NBA Development League expansion team, which will begin play in the 2017-18 season.

Women’s National Basketball Association

NEW YORK LIBERTY — Re-signed G Lindsay Allen.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed FB Michael Burton. Waived TE Franko House.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed LB Vince Biegel.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed RB Dalvin Cook.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed Ss Marcus Cromartie and Jordan Simone. Waived WR Speedy Noil and RB Troymaine Pope.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed DEs Sterling Bailey and Tavaris Barnes. Waived DE Deondre Barnett and LB Paul Magloire.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed WRs Derek Yachison and L’Damian Washington.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Acquired a 2018 conditional seventh-round draft pick from Los Angeles for the rights to F Bokondji Imama.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Signed D Amer Didic.

COLLEGE

CALIFORNIA — Named Talia Caldwell and Eliza Pierre interim women’s assistant basketball coaches.

CORNELL — Named Shelby Lyman women’s assistant basketball coach.

HOBART — Named Stefan Thompson men’s assistant basketball coach.

KANSAS STATE — Announced women’s volleyball player Brooke Smith has transferred from Nebraska.

NOTRE DAME — Announced hockey G Cal Petersen will forgo his final year of eligibility.