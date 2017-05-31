Wenger signs 2-year contract to remain as Arsenal manager

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal says Arsene Wenger has signed a new two-year contract despite missing out on Champions League qualification.

The announcement from Arsenal on Wednesday will extend Wenger’s reign to 23 years if the 67-year-old Frenchman completes his contract.

Wenger joined Arsenal in 1996, making him by far the longest-serving current manager in English soccer. He has won three Premier League titles and a record seven FA Cup titles — the most recent coming on Saturday with a 2-1 win over Chelsea.

Arsenal qualified for the Champions League in every full season under Wenger until this year, when the team missed out after finishing fifth in the Premier League.