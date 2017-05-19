Sports Listen

Trending:

Targeting federal pay & benefitsRealistic DoD budgetStamp prices going up this fall?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Westbrook, Harden, Leonard finalists…

Westbrook, Harden, Leonard finalists for NBA MVP

By The Associated Press May 19, 2017 8:25 pm < a min read
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Russell Westbrook, James Harden and Kawhi Leonard are the finalists for the NBA’s MVP award.

Leonard’s coach, the Spurs’ Gregg Popovich, was nominated in the Coach of the Year category, as was Mike D’Antoni, who coaches Harden in Houston, and Miami’s Erik Spoelstra.

The three finalists in each category were announced Friday. The winners will be announced June 26 during the NBA’s first awards show.

The Philadelphia 76ers have two chances at the Rookie of the Year award, with Joel Embiid and Dario Saric finalists along with Milwaukee’s Malcom Brogdan.

The Pentagon may be shopping with you on Amazon
Advertisement

Previously, the individual awards were announced at various times throughout the postseason.

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Westbrook, Harden, Leonard finalists…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Pennsylvania National Guard completes challenging obstacle course

Today in History

2009: CDC briefs public on H1N1 flu outbreak

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 19, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8743 0.0272 2.24%
L 2020 25.4849 0.0713 3.69%
L 2030 28.3983 0.1247 5.24%
L 2040 30.5784 0.1574 6.00%
L 2050 17.5334 0.1025 6.69%
G Fund 15.3241 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8378 -0.0067 1.75%
C Fund 33.1090 0.2235 7.16%
S Fund 42.7394 0.3045 5.78%
I Fund 27.9748 0.2088 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.