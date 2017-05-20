Sports Listen

Weston McKennie makes debut for Schalke

By The Associated Press May 20, 2017 2:29 pm < a min read
INGOLSTADT, Germany (AP) — Weston McKennie of the United States made his first professional appearance as he came on as a substitute in the 77th minute in Schalke’s Bundesliga finale on Saturday.

The 18-year-old McKennie replaced Donis Avdijaj in Schalke’s 1-1 draw against Ingolstadt. McKennie is a midfielder from Little Elm, Texas, and joined Schalke in August 2016.

McKennie and Haji Wright, 19, were added both added to the first-team roster earlier in the week, but Wright was an unused sub.

Schalke did not make its players available for the Under-20 World Cup, where the U.S. opens Monday against Ecuador.

