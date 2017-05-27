Sports Listen

Trending:

Which agency is hiring?Lawmaker pushes back on benefit cutsWhen will Navy get its bigger fleet?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Whitcomb hits 6 of…

Whitcomb hits 6 of Storm’s 14 3s in 87-81 win over Liberty

By The Associated Press May 27, 2017 12:21 am 1 min read
Share

SEATTLE (AP) — Rookie Sami Whitcomb made six of Seattle’s franchise-record 14 3-pointers and the Storm closed on a 9-0 run to beat the New York Liberty 87-81 on Friday night.

Whitcomb made four straight 3-pointers in the second half and was 6 of 8 from long range after halftime to set a WNBA record for 3s in a half. She finished with 22 points in just 15 minutes.

New York went on an 11-0 third-quarter run to take a 63-53 lead, but Seattle made 3-pointers on four consecutive possessions — three from Whitcomb — to pull to 70-65. Whitcomb opened the fourth quarter with a 3-pointer and with under a minute left, she used a high screen from Breanna Stewart to sink a deep 3 for an 85-81 lead. Whitcomb sealed it with two free throws with 23.5 seconds left.

Stewart had 20 points and 12 rebounds for Seattle (3-1), ranked third in the AP power poll. Jewell Loyd added 16 points, and Crystal Langhorne had nine points and 10 rebounds.

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
Advertisement

Tina Charles scored 22 of her 28 points in the second half for fourth-ranked New York (2-2). Sugar Rodgers made six of the Liberty’s nine 3-pointers and scored 21 points. Epiphanny Prince had 19 points and seven assists.

Charles took over in the third quarter, scoring 18 points on 8-of-10 shooting.

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Whitcomb hits 6 of…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors, Marines celebrate Fleet Week with 'Cake Boss' treat

Today in History

1830: Andrew Jackson signs Indian Removal Act

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 26, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9205 -0.0024 2.24%
L 2020 25.5976 -0.0080 3.69%
L 2030 28.5891 -0.0152 5.24%
L 2040 30.8167 -0.0199 6.00%
L 2050 17.6873 -0.0133 6.69%
G Fund 15.3307 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8435 0.0022 1.75%
C Fund 33.5942 0.0147 7.16%
S Fund 43.2489 -0.0196 5.78%
I Fund 28.0385 -0.1001 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.