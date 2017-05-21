Sports Listen

White Sox 16, Mariners 1

By The Associated Press May 21, 2017 1:12 am < a min read
Chicago Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Y.Sanch 2b 5 2 2 0 Segura ss 4 0 0 1
Me.Cbrr lf 6 2 2 2 Gamel rf 3 0 1 0
Abreu 1b 5 2 2 1 Cruz dh 3 0 0 0
A.Grcia rf 5 3 4 6 Gswisch 1b 1 0 0 0
T.Frzer 3b 5 1 2 2 K.Sager 3b 4 0 1 0
Ti.Andr ss 5 2 2 0 Motter 1b-2b 3 0 2 0
Dvidson dh 4 2 2 2 Heredia lf-cf 3 0 0 0
Narvaez c 5 1 2 0 M.Frman 2b-p 2 0 0 0
W.Grcia cf 3 1 1 3 C.Ruiz c 3 1 1 0
J.Dyson cf 2 0 0 0
Powell lf 0 0 0 0
Totals 43 16 19 16 Totals 28 1 5 1
Chicago 401 500 501—16
Seattle 000 001 000— 1

E_M.Freeman (1). DP_Chicago 4, Seattle 1. LOB_Chicago 4, Seattle 3. 2B_Abreu (8), A.Garcia 2 (9), C.Ruiz (3). HR_A.Garcia 2 (8), Davidson (8), W.Garcia (1). SF_W.Garcia 2 (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Pelfrey W,1-4 6 4 1 1 0 3
Infante 1 1 0 0 0 0
Jennings 1 0 0 0 2 0
Beck 1 0 0 0 1 0
Seattle
Gallardo L,2-4 3 2-3 9 10 9 2 4
Overton 4 1-3 7 5 5 0 0

WP_Overton.

Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Rob Drake.

T_2:52. A_33,801 (47,476).

