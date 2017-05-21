White Sox 16, Mariners 1

|Chicago
|Seattle
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Y.Sanch 2b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|Segura ss
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Me.Cbrr lf
|6
|2
|2
|2
|Gamel rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Abreu 1b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|Cruz dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|A.Grcia rf
|5
|3
|4
|6
|Gswisch 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|T.Frzer 3b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|K.Sager 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Ti.Andr ss
|5
|2
|2
|0
|Motter 1b-2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Dvidson dh
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Heredia lf-cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Narvaez c
|5
|1
|2
|0
|M.Frman 2b-p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|W.Grcia cf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|C.Ruiz c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|J.Dyson cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Powell lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|43
|16
|19
|16
|Totals
|28
|1
|5
|1
|Chicago
|401
|500
|501—16
|Seattle
|000
|001
|000—
|1
E_M.Freeman (1). DP_Chicago 4, Seattle 1. LOB_Chicago 4, Seattle 3. 2B_Abreu (8), A.Garcia 2 (9), C.Ruiz (3). HR_A.Garcia 2 (8), Davidson (8), W.Garcia (1). SF_W.Garcia 2 (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Chicago
|Pelfrey W,1-4
|6
|4
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Infante
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jennings
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Beck
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Seattle
|Gallardo L,2-4
|3
|2-3
|9
|10
|9
|2
|4
|Overton
|4
|1-3
|7
|5
|5
|0
|0
WP_Overton.
Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Rob Drake.
T_2:52. A_33,801 (47,476).
