White Sox 2, Mariners 1

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Anderson ss 5 0 0 0 0 2 .245 Cabrera lf 5 0 1 1 0 2 .234 Abreu 1b 5 1 3 1 0 0 .270 A.Garcia rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .342 Frazier dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .191 Davidson 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .223 Sanchez 2b 2 0 1 0 2 0 .330 Smith c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .115 1-L.Garcia pr-cf 0 1 0 0 0 0 .298 Garcia cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .233 Narvaez c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .203 Totals 35 2 7 2 2 11

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Segura ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .348 Heredia lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .294 Cruz dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .309 Seager 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .241 Valencia 1b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .239 Motter 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .217 Gamel rf 2 0 0 1 0 1 .301 Gosewisch c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .042 Dyson cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .217 Totals 31 1 1 1 1 9

Chicago 000 001 000 1—2 7 2 Seattle 010 000 000 0—1 1 0

1-ran for Smith in the 10th.

E_Anderson (9), Sanchez (2). LOB_Chicago 7, Seattle 2. 2B_Cabrera (6). 3B_Valencia (2). HR_Abreu (8), off Miranda. RBIs_Cabrera (17), Abreu (22), Gamel (14). CS_Sanchez (4). SF_Gamel. S_Garcia.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 3 (Abreu, A.Garcia, Garcia). RISP_Chicago 1 for 6; Seattle 0 for 1.

Runners moved up_Anderson.

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Quintana 8 1 1 1 1 7 99 3.92 Robertson, W, 3-1 2 0 0 0 0 2 24 2.81 Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Miranda 7 4 1 1 2 9 100 4.28 Diaz 2 2 0 0 0 2 29 4.67 Zych, L, 2-1 1 1 1 1 0 0 11 3.00

HBP_Zych (Smith).

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_2:46. A_32,371 (47,476).