White Sox 2, Mariners 1

By The Associated Press May 20, 2017 1:05 am < a min read
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Anderson ss 5 0 0 0 0 2 .245
Cabrera lf 5 0 1 1 0 2 .234
Abreu 1b 5 1 3 1 0 0 .270
A.Garcia rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .342
Frazier dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .191
Davidson 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .223
Sanchez 2b 2 0 1 0 2 0 .330
Smith c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .115
1-L.Garcia pr-cf 0 1 0 0 0 0 .298
Garcia cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .233
Narvaez c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .203
Totals 35 2 7 2 2 11
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Segura ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .348
Heredia lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .294
Cruz dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .309
Seager 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .241
Valencia 1b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .239
Motter 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .217
Gamel rf 2 0 0 1 0 1 .301
Gosewisch c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .042
Dyson cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .217
Totals 31 1 1 1 1 9
Chicago 000 001 000 1—2 7 2
Seattle 010 000 000 0—1 1 0

1-ran for Smith in the 10th.

E_Anderson (9), Sanchez (2). LOB_Chicago 7, Seattle 2. 2B_Cabrera (6). 3B_Valencia (2). HR_Abreu (8), off Miranda. RBIs_Cabrera (17), Abreu (22), Gamel (14). CS_Sanchez (4). SF_Gamel. S_Garcia.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 3 (Abreu, A.Garcia, Garcia). RISP_Chicago 1 for 6; Seattle 0 for 1.

Runners moved up_Anderson.

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Quintana 8 1 1 1 1 7 99 3.92
Robertson, W, 3-1 2 0 0 0 0 2 24 2.81
Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Miranda 7 4 1 1 2 9 100 4.28
Diaz 2 2 0 0 0 2 29 4.67
Zych, L, 2-1 1 1 1 1 0 0 11 3.00

HBP_Zych (Smith).

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_2:46. A_32,371 (47,476).

