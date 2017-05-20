White Sox 2, Mariners 1

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Anderson ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.245
|Cabrera lf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.234
|Abreu 1b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.270
|A.Garcia rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.342
|Frazier dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.191
|Davidson 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|Sanchez 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.330
|Smith c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.115
|1-L.Garcia pr-cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.298
|Garcia cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Narvaez c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.203
|Totals
|35
|2
|7
|2
|2
|11
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Segura ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.348
|Heredia lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.309
|Seager 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Valencia 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.239
|Motter 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.217
|Gamel rf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.301
|Gosewisch c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.042
|Dyson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Totals
|31
|1
|1
|1
|1
|9
|Chicago
|000
|001
|000
|1—2
|7
|2
|Seattle
|010
|000
|000
|0—1
|1
|0
1-ran for Smith in the 10th.
E_Anderson (9), Sanchez (2). LOB_Chicago 7, Seattle 2. 2B_Cabrera (6). 3B_Valencia (2). HR_Abreu (8), off Miranda. RBIs_Cabrera (17), Abreu (22), Gamel (14). CS_Sanchez (4). SF_Gamel. S_Garcia.
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 3 (Abreu, A.Garcia, Garcia). RISP_Chicago 1 for 6; Seattle 0 for 1.
Runners moved up_Anderson.
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Quintana
|8
|1
|1
|1
|1
|7
|99
|3.92
|Robertson, W, 3-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|2.81
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Miranda
|7
|4
|1
|1
|2
|9
|100
|4.28
|Diaz
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|29
|4.67
|Zych, L, 2-1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|11
|3.00
HBP_Zych (Smith).
Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T_2:46. A_32,371 (47,476).