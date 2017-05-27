Sports Listen

Trending:

Which agency is hiring?Lawmaker pushes back on benefit cutsWhen will Navy get its bigger fleet?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » White Sox agree to…

White Sox agree to deal with Cuban outfielder Luis Robert

By The Associated Press May 27, 2017 12:49 pm < a min read
Share

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox have agreed to a minor league contract with Cuban outfielder Luis Robert, adding another prized prospect to their system.

The deal announced Saturday is another step in an overhaul that began over the winter. With one playoff appearance since 2005 and four straight losing seasons, Chicago is rebuilding after trying to plug holes for years.

Robert is projected as a center fielder, with speed, a compact swing and power. He adds to the line of White Sox players from Cuba that features the late Minnie Minoso and current slugger Jose Abreu.

Download our online chat with Col. Brandon Pearce, chief information security officer for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » White Sox agree to…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors, Marines celebrate Fleet Week with 'Cake Boss' treat

Today in History

1830: Andrew Jackson signs Indian Removal Act

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 26, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9205 -0.0024 2.24%
L 2020 25.5976 -0.0080 3.69%
L 2030 28.5891 -0.0152 5.24%
L 2040 30.8167 -0.0199 6.00%
L 2050 17.6873 -0.0133 6.69%
G Fund 15.3307 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8435 0.0022 1.75%
C Fund 33.5942 0.0147 7.16%
S Fund 43.2489 -0.0196 5.78%
I Fund 28.0385 -0.1001 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.