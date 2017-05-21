Sports Listen

White Sox get strong outing from Holland in 8-1 win

By DAIMON EKLUND May 21, 2017
SEATTLE (AP) — Yolmer Sanchez had a two-run single in Chicago’s five-run first inning, Derek Holland pitch eight strong innings and the White Sox beat the Seattle Mariners 8-1 Sunday.

Tim Anderson had three hits and two RBIs for the White Sox, including his fifth home run — a solo shot in the third inning — and Matt Davidson added two hits and two RBIs. Sanchez’s single in the first extended his hitting streak to 12 games, tying a career high.

Holland (4-3) gave up a run and six hits while striking out six and walking two. He finished his longest outing of the season by striking out the side in the eighth inning.

Nelson Cruz hit his 11th home run in the seventh for the Mariners.

Seattle starter Chris Heston (0-1), making his first major league start since Oct. 2, 2015, was roughed up for seven runs and seven hits in three innings.

