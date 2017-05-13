White Sox snap 6-game skid with 5-4 walk-off win over Padres

CHICAGO (AP) — Yolmer Sanchez singled with one out in the bottom of the ninth to score Tyler Saladino and give the White Sox a 5-4 victory over the San Diego Padres on Saturday night, snapping Chicago’s six-game losing streak.

Saladino went 2 for 3 with two runs scored and Avisail Garcia homered for Chicago.

Wil Myers, Manuel Margot and Allen Cordoba all had solo homers for San Diego.

David Robertson (2-0) pitched a scoreless top of the ninth for the win.

Brad Hand (0-3) took the loss.

Saladino started the rally with a lead-off walk. He was sacrificed to second and scored on Sanchez’s single to center — just sliding in under the tag of catcher Austin Hedges.