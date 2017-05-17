Wild owner Leipold says he’s happy for old team, Predators

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Wild owner Craig Leipold says he’s “happily surprised” by the excitement generated in Nashville by the Predators, the club he helped enter the NHL nearly 20 years ago.

Leipold said Wednesday that seeing the support in a nontraditional market for the Predators has been “pretty cool to watch.”

When asked whether he was jealous of Nashville’s success, in light of the division rival Wild’s elimination in the first round, Leipold said he was simply envious of all four teams still alive in the playoffs.

The Predators lead the Anaheim Ducks 2-1 in the Western Conference finals. They’re unbeaten at home in the postseason.

Leipold sold his stake in the Predators in 2007. He bought the Wild in 2008.

