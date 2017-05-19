Sports Listen

Wilimovsky, Twichell win at US open water nationals

By The Associated Press May 19, 2017 8:46 pm < a min read
CASTAIC LAKE, Calif. (AP) — Defending world champion Jordan Wilimovsky and Ashley Twichell won the 10-kilometer titles at the open water national championships Friday.

Their victories clinched berths in the 10k for this summer’s world swimming championships in Hungary. Also earning world berths were men’s runner-up Brendan Casey and two-time Olympian Haley Anderson, who was second to Twichell.

Wilimovsky touched first in 1 hour, 57 minutes, 45.61 seconds to earn his second career national 10k title and first since 2015. He was fifth in the event at last year’s Rio Olympics. He separated from the lead pack on the fourth lap and finished over 50 seconds clear of the chase pack.

Twichell won in 2:04:17.84, finishing nearly 1 minute ahead of the field to defend her title from last year. Anderson was timed in 2:05:10.85.

The 5k is Saturday.

