Wings-Mercury, Box

Christmas 2-10 6-6 11, Diggins-Smith 3-8 1-2 8, Gray 3-9 2-2 8, Johnson 4-9 3-4 12, Plaisance 1-5 0-0 3, Akhator 0-1 1-2 1, Chong 2-4 0-0 4, Davis 3-9 2-3 8, Lewis 0-3 3-4 3, Thornton 3-7 1-4 7. Totals 21-65 19-27 65.
Griner 4-11 4-7 12, Little 1-3 0-0 2, Robinson 2-5 3-4 7, Talbot 2-4 0-1 5, Taurasi 5-9 6-6 18, Brunner 0-1 0-0 0, Cannon 4-6 4-4 12, George 4-7 0-0 10, Mitchell 6-8 3-4 19, Murphy 4-10 1-1 11, Prince 1-3 0-0 3, Turner 3-7 2-2 8. Totals 36-74 23-29 107.
|Dallas
|17
|19
|16
|13—
|65
|Phoenix
|25
|21
|30
|31—107
3-Point Goals_Dallas 4-21 (Johnson 1-1, Plaisance 1-3, Diggins-Smith 1-4, Christmas 1-5, Davis 0-1, Chong 0-1, Gray 0-3, Thornton 0-3), Phoenix 12-25 (Mitchell 4-6, George 2-3, Murphy 2-4, Taurasi 2-5, Talbot 1-2, Prince 1-3, Turner 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dallas 34 (Gray, Thornton 6), Phoenix 41 (Cannon 8). Assists_Dallas 10 (Diggins-Smith 4), Phoenix 20 (Robinson 7). Total Fouls_Dallas 25, Phoenix 24. Technicals_Dallas team. A_9,245 (18,422).
