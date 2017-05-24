Sports Listen

Trending:

What's in Trump's 2018 budget? New OPM director nominatedMore spending on federal IT?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Winner of Linz Marathon…

Winner of Linz Marathon women’s race fails doping test

By The Associated Press May 24, 2017 10:48 am < a min read
Share

VIENNA (AP) — The winner of the women’s race at last month’s Linz Marathon has tested positive for EPO derivative darbepoetin.

The Austrian Anti-Doping Legal Committee says Danijela Kuna of Croatia has been provisionally suspended after failing a doping test following her victory in the April 9 race.

Kuna edged Nikolina Stepan in the final meters to win in a personal best of 2 hours, 43 minutes, 55 seconds.

The Linz Marathon has been hit by a doping offense before when the runner-up in the 2012 men’s race, Ronald Kipchumba of Kenya, tested positive for EPO and was subsequently banned for two years.

Federal retirement experts sound alarm on Trump's budget proposal
Advertisement

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Winner of Linz Marathon…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors conduct physical fitness test on stationary bikes in hangar bay

Today in History

1962: NASA astronaut Scott Carpenter orbits Earth three times

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 23, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9017 0.0034 2.24%
L 2020 25.5547 0.0100 3.69%
L 2030 28.5190 0.0182 5.24%
L 2040 30.7305 0.0232 6.00%
L 2050 17.6327 0.0155 6.69%
G Fund 15.3279 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8088 -0.0282 1.75%
C Fund 33.3424 0.0620 7.16%
S Fund 43.0973 0.0693 5.78%
I Fund 28.1328 -0.0109 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.