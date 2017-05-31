Sports Listen

Trending:

Cutting EPA to the bone?Big-data Air Force recruitmentTrump budget targets student loan program
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Wolfsburg signs US defender…

Wolfsburg signs US defender John Brooks from Hertha Berlin

By The Associated Press May 31, 2017 8:42 am < a min read
Share

WOLFSBURG, Germany (AP) — Wolfsburg has signed United States defender John Anthony Brooks for a reported fee of 20 million euros ($22.4 million) from Bundesliga rival Hertha Berlin.

Wolfsburg, which only escaped relegation through a playoff, says Brooks will get a contract through 2022.

Brooks says “the decision to leave my hometown wasn’t easy. But after talks with (Wolfsburg sporting director) Olaf Rebbe and (coach) Andries Jonker I really wanted to switch to Wolfsburg because they were both able to convince me quickly of their plans.”

Brooks, who was born in Berlin, joined Hertha’s youth setup when he was 14 in 2007. He made his debut for the senior side in the second division in the 2012-13 season, going on to make 119 league appearances.

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
Advertisement

He has made 30 appearances for the United States.

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Wolfsburg signs US defender…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Acting CBP commissioner visits North Dakota

Today in History

1790: George Washington signs first US copyright law

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 30, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9201 -0.0004 2.24%
L 2020 25.5875 -0.0101 3.69%
L 2030 28.5646 -0.0245 5.24%
L 2040 30.7830 -0.0337 6.00%
L 2050 17.6634 -0.0239 6.69%
G Fund 15.3345 0.0038 0.78%
F Fund 17.8783 0.0348 1.75%
C Fund 33.5588 -0.0354 7.16%
S Fund 43.0009 -0.2480 5.78%
I Fund 28.0176 -0.0209 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.