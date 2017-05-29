Sports Listen

Women’s national hoops champs pick up Penn State guard

By The Associated Press May 29, 2017 4:07 pm < a min read
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina is adding some needed experience to its women’s basketball championship squad in Penn State transfer Lindsey Spann.

Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley announced Spann’s addition Monday. As a graduate, Spann is eligible to play immediately. Spann will bring some leadership and savvy to a squad that lost two junior starters in Kaela Davis and Allisha Gray since winning the NCAA Tournament last month.

Both Davis and Gray left early for the WNBA.

Spann is a 5-foot-6 point guard from Laurel, Maryland, who averaged 12.3 points a game the past three seasons. She ranks eighth all-time at Penn State with 143 3-pointers.

Spann will be the second transfer taking the court next season for the Gamecocks with Kentucky transfer Alexis Jennings eligible after sitting out this season.

