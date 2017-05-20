Wood extends scoreless run in Dodgers’ 7-1 win over Marlins

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Alex Wood pitched 7 1/3 scoreless innings for his third straight start without allowing a run, and Cody Bellinger, Chris Taylor and Brett Eibner homered to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 7-2 victory over the Miami Marlins on Friday night in a game that saw benches empty in the ninth.

Wood (5-0) held the Marlins to six hits while walking two and striking out four. Though not as dominant as he was recently, he allowed only one flyout.

Wood, who made is first three appearances of the season out of the bullpen, extended his scoreless innings streak to 20 1/3 innings — spanning three-plus starts. He has struck out 29, walked four and allowed 13 hits during that stretch.

Benches and bullpens emptied in the top of the ninth when Dodgers reliever Ross Stripling threw behind the back of Miami’s Giancarlo Stanton, one inning after Marlins reliever AJ Ramos hit Eibner with a pitch following Bellinger’s two-run homer.