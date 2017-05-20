Sports Listen

Trending:

Targeting federal pay & benefitsRealistic DoD budgetStamp prices going up this fall?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Wood extends scoreless run…

Wood extends scoreless run in Dodgers’ 7-1 win over Marlins

By The Associated Press May 20, 2017 1:18 am < a min read
Share

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Alex Wood pitched 7 1/3 scoreless innings for his third straight start without allowing a run, and Cody Bellinger, Chris Taylor and Brett Eibner homered to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 7-2 victory over the Miami Marlins on Friday night in a game that saw benches empty in the ninth.

Wood (5-0) held the Marlins to six hits while walking two and striking out four. Though not as dominant as he was recently, he allowed only one flyout.

Wood, who made is first three appearances of the season out of the bullpen, extended his scoreless innings streak to 20 1/3 innings — spanning three-plus starts. He has struck out 29, walked four and allowed 13 hits during that stretch.

Benches and bullpens emptied in the top of the ninth when Dodgers reliever Ross Stripling threw behind the back of Miami’s Giancarlo Stanton, one inning after Marlins reliever AJ Ramos hit Eibner with a pitch following Bellinger’s two-run homer.

Free webinar: Register now to learn about Closing the Gap between Government and IT with Army and Military Health System.
Advertisement

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Wood extends scoreless run…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Pennsylvania National Guard completes challenging obstacle course

Today in History

2009: CDC briefs public on H1N1 flu outbreak

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 19, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8743 0.0272 2.24%
L 2020 25.4849 0.0713 3.69%
L 2030 28.3983 0.1247 5.24%
L 2040 30.5784 0.1574 6.00%
L 2050 17.5334 0.1025 6.69%
G Fund 15.3241 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8378 -0.0067 1.75%
C Fund 33.1090 0.2235 7.16%
S Fund 42.7394 0.3045 5.78%
I Fund 27.9748 0.2088 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.