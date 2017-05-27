Wood stays undefeated as Dodgers blank Cubs 4-0

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Alex Wood allowed two hits over five scoreless innings, Chase Utley and Adrian Gonzalez homered, and the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Chicago Cubs 4-0 on Friday night in the series opener.

Wood extended his career-high scoreless innings streak to 25 1/3, longest in the majors this season. The left-hander began the season in the bullpen, got a chance to sub for some of the Dodgers’ injured starters and has remained in the rotation since.

Wood (6-0) struck out eight and walked two.

The Dodgers have won nine of their last 11 at home, and their 19-8 home record is second-best in the majors.

Advertisement

Jake Arrieta (5-4) continued to struggle for the World Series champions, whose three-game winning streak ended. The right-hander gave up four runs and five hits in six innings, struck out nine and walked one.