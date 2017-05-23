WTA Internationaux de Strasbourg Resultms

|Tuesday
|At Tennis Club de Strasbourg
|Strasbourg, France
|Purse: $226,750 (Intl.)
|Surface: Clay-Outdoor
|Singles
|Second Round
Carla Suarez Navarro (4), Spain, def. Christina McHale, United States, 6-4, 6-1.
Sam Stosur, Australia, def. Madison Brengle, United States, 6-0, 6-1.
Kristyna Pliskova, Czech Republic, def. Monica Puig (9), Puerto Rico, 6-2, 6-3.
Peng Shuai (8), China, def. Amandine Hesse, France, 7-5, 6-2.
Chan Hao-ching and Yung-jan (1), Taiwan, def. Madison Brengle and Christina McHale, United States, 6-2, 6-1.
Chantal Skamlova, Slovakia, and Eva Wacanno, Netherlands, def. Vera Lapko, Belarus, and Prarthana Thombare, India, 6-3, 7-5.
Ashleigh Barty and Casey Dellacqua, Australia, def. Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Xu Yifan (2), China, 3-6, 6-4, 10-6.
Shuko Aoyama, Japan, and Yang Zhaoxuan, China, def. Viktorija Golubic, Switzerland, and Kristyna Pliskova, Czech Republic, 2-6, 6-4, 10-4.