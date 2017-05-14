Yankees 11, Astros 6

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Springer cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .254 Reddick rf 4 1 2 0 1 0 .298 Altuve dh 4 2 0 0 1 1 .289 Correa ss 4 1 1 1 1 1 .286 Gattis c 5 1 2 2 0 0 .288 Gonzalez 2b 3 0 1 2 1 1 .272 Gurriel 1b 3 0 2 1 0 0 .284 Bregman 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .258 Aoki lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .272 Totals 34 6 9 6 5 7

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Gardner lf 5 3 3 1 0 0 .274 Ellsbury cf 5 1 1 0 0 0 .275 Holliday dh 4 2 1 2 1 1 .283 Castro 2b 5 2 2 3 0 2 .343 Judge rf 3 2 1 1 1 2 .316 Gregorius ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .317 Headley 3b 4 1 1 3 0 1 .262 Carter 1b 3 0 1 1 1 2 .206 Romine c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .261 Totals 37 11 11 11 3 11

Houston 003 000 300— 6 9 3 New York 100 300 61x—11 11 1

E_Correa (3), Gurriel 2 (3), Castro (4). LOB_Houston 8, New York 5. 2B_Gardner (6), Ellsbury (3), Castro (7), Gregorius (3), Carter (2). 3B_Headley (1). HR_Castro (7), off Fiers; Judge (14), off Fiers; Gardner (7), off Sipp. RBIs_Correa (21), Gattis 2 (18), Gonzalez 2 (23), Gurriel (10), Gardner (13), Holliday 2 (21), Castro 3 (24), Judge (29), Headley 3 (15), Carter (8). SF_Gurriel.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 3 (Gattis, Bregman, Aoki); New York 4 (Carter 3, Romine). RISP_Houston 5 for 13; New York 5 for 12.

Runners moved up_Bregman, Correa, Ellsbury, Holliday. GIDP_Bregman 2.

DP_New York 2 (Headley, Castro, Carter), (Headley, Castro, Carter).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Fiers 5 2-3 4 4 4 2 7 95 5.75 Feliz 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 2.02 Harris, L, 1-1, H, 6 1-3 3 3 3 0 0 19 2.70 Devenski 1-3 3 3 3 1 1 17 3.09 Sipp 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 2 23 4.50 New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Severino 2 1-3 6 3 3 3 2 77 3.86 Green 3 2-3 1 0 0 1 3 48 0.00 Warren, W, 1-0 2 2 3 2 1 1 45 1.29 Holder 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 1.72

Inherited runners-scored_Feliz 2-0, Devenski 2-2, Sipp 1-0, Green 3-0. HBP_Severino (Springer). WP_Fiers.

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_3:20. A_0 (49,642).