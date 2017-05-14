Yankees 11, Astros 6

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Reddick rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.298
|Altuve dh
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.289
|Correa ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.286
|Gattis c
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.288
|Gonzalez 2b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.272
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.284
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Aoki lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.272
|Totals
|34
|6
|9
|6
|5
|7
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gardner lf
|5
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.274
|Ellsbury cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Holliday dh
|4
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.283
|Castro 2b
|5
|2
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.343
|Judge rf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.316
|Gregorius ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.317
|Headley 3b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.262
|Carter 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.206
|Romine c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.261
|Totals
|37
|11
|11
|11
|3
|11
|Houston
|003
|000
|300—
|6
|9
|3
|New York
|100
|300
|61x—11
|11
|1
E_Correa (3), Gurriel 2 (3), Castro (4). LOB_Houston 8, New York 5. 2B_Gardner (6), Ellsbury (3), Castro (7), Gregorius (3), Carter (2). 3B_Headley (1). HR_Castro (7), off Fiers; Judge (14), off Fiers; Gardner (7), off Sipp. RBIs_Correa (21), Gattis 2 (18), Gonzalez 2 (23), Gurriel (10), Gardner (13), Holliday 2 (21), Castro 3 (24), Judge (29), Headley 3 (15), Carter (8). SF_Gurriel.
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 3 (Gattis, Bregman, Aoki); New York 4 (Carter 3, Romine). RISP_Houston 5 for 13; New York 5 for 12.
Runners moved up_Bregman, Correa, Ellsbury, Holliday. GIDP_Bregman 2.
DP_New York 2 (Headley, Castro, Carter), (Headley, Castro, Carter).
Earn 1 CPE credit and learn about government’s data center optimization strategy with analysis from Justice and State departments. Register now for the free webinar.
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fiers
|5
|2-3
|4
|4
|4
|2
|7
|95
|5.75
|Feliz
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|2.02
|Harris, L, 1-1, H, 6
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|19
|2.70
|Devenski
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|17
|3.09
|Sipp
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|23
|4.50
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Severino
|2
|1-3
|6
|3
|3
|3
|2
|77
|3.86
|Green
|3
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|48
|0.00
|Warren, W, 1-0
|2
|2
|3
|2
|1
|1
|45
|1.29
|Holder
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|1.72
Inherited runners-scored_Feliz 2-0, Devenski 2-2, Sipp 1-0, Green 3-0. HBP_Severino (Springer). WP_Fiers.
Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T_3:20. A_0 (49,642).