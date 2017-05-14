Sports Listen

Yankees put Chapman on DL with rotator cuff inflammation

By The Associated Press May 14, 2017 10:52 am < a min read
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees have placed closer Aroldis Chapman on the 10-day disabled list with rotator cuff inflammation in his left shoulder.

The Yankees announced the move Sunday before the first game of a day-night doubleheader against the Houston Astros. They called up right-hander Chad Green from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Chapman gave up a two-out RBI single by Houston’s Josh Reddick in the ninth inning Saturday night and was checked by a trainer on the mound moments later. He initially remained in the game, then was removed after allowing another single. It was Chapman’s first outing since blowing a three-run lead in the ninth inning last Sunday against the Chicago Cubs.

The hard-throwing lefty helped the Cubs win the World Series last year for the first time since 1908. He re-signed with the Yankees in the offseason.

