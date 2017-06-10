10 Things to Know for Monday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Sunday:

1. TRUMP ATTORNEY SAYS THE PRESIDENT IS NOT UNDER INVESTIGATION

Attorney Jay Sekulow’s comments on a series of news show come days after President Donald Trump appeared to confirm he was with a tweet about being the target of a “witch hunt.”

2. SEVERAL INJURED AS VEHICLE STRIKES PEDESTRIANS OUTSIDE LONDON MOSQUE

Police have arrested one person, and have declared the crash a major incident and closed the area to normal traffic.

3. FOREST FIRE IN CENTRAL PORTUGAL KILLS MORE THAN 60 PEOPLE

The blaze charred cars and trucks as it swept over roads while people tried to flee.

4. SUSPECTED JIHADISTS ATTACK MALI HOTEL POPULAR WITH FOREIGNERS

About 30 people managed to escape though at least two people were killed as the assault continued into the evening.

5. FRENCH PRESIDENT EMMANUEL MACRON’S STRONG MANDATE

The centrist leader gained a mandate to reshape French politics and overhaul the country’s restrictive labor laws following his centrist party’s solid victory in parliamentary elections.

6. WHAT’S NEXT IN BILL COSBY’S SEXUAL ASSAULT CASE

Legal experts believe prosecutors will reshape their case for Round Two, although it’s not yet clear why jurors couldn’t reach a verdict in the first, or how close they came.

7. HOW A NAVY SAILOR TRIED TO SAVE HIS SHIPMATES AFTER COLLISION

Mia Sykes says her 19-year-old son Brayden Harden, who survived the USS Fitzgerald’s collision with a container ship, kept diving to try to save his shipmates until the flooded berth began running out of air pockets.

8. US SHOOTS DOWN SYRIAN AIR FORCE FIGHTER

The fighter jet had bombed local forces aligned with the U.S. in the fight against Islamic State militants, and the action appeared to mark a new escalation of the conflict.

9. MEGYN KELLY PRESSES ‘INFOWARS’ HOST JONES ON SANDY HOOK DENIAL

Kelly has been criticized for giving a platform to Jones, who has also called the Sept. 11 attacks an inside job and promoted the false story that a pizza place in Washington, D.C. was the site of a child sex ring.

10. BROOKS KOEPKA CAPS A RECORD WEEK WITH US OPEN TITLE

Koepka broke away from a tight pack with three straight birdies on the back nine at Erin Hills and closed with a 5-under 67 to win the U.S. Open for his first major championship.