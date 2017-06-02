2 grad transfer, QB leave the Virginia football program

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Two graduate transfers who announced previously that they were transferring to Virginia won’t enroll after all.

Coach Bronco Mendenhall made the announcement Friday. He says the two are offensive lineman Colin McGovern from Notre Dame and former Missouri quarterback Marvin Zanders. Mendenhall also says rising sophomore quarterback Sonny Abramson has left the program but will remain enrolled at the university.

The university gave no reason for the departures.

McGovern was being counted on to provide depth on the line. John Montelus, a graduate transfer from Notre Dame and former teammate of McGovern, and Brandon Pertile, a graduate transfer from Oklahoma State, will begin classes next week and be eligible to play in the fall.

