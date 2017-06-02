Sports Listen

2 Pennsylvania kids win National Marbles Tournament

By The Associated Press June 23, 2017 10:46 am < a min read
WILDWOOD, N.J. (AP) — A boy and girl from western Pennsylvania have won the 94th annual National Marbles Tournament along the New Jersey shore.

Officials in Wildwood say 14-year-old Eli Murphy, of Pittsburgh, defeated Josh Frazho, of Flushing, Michigan, in the boys final on Thursday. Twelve-year-old Sierra Ricci, of Shaler Township, Pennsylvania, defeated 13-year-old Lauren Shutey, of Pittsburgh, in the girls division.

By tradition, the boy champ kissed the girl champion on the cheek.

